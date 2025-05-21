🔥 TikTok And Soundcloud Just Linked Up, And It Might Be Huge For Music. Creators And Marketers Just Got A New Tool For Social Media Marketing Magic.

TikTok and SoundCloud just launched a new integration that lets artists link their tracks directly in TikTok videos, turning clips into clickable launchpads for full-length songs. If you’re a creator, musician, or marketer, this might quietly shift how music travels—and how fast it blows up. In short: TikTok just gave SoundCloud artists a runway—and creators a fresh toolkit. If you’re in the music game, or even adjacent to it, this might be the link you didn’t know you needed. This gives TikTok an edge over Instagram by turning music discovery into direct engagement, streamlining the path from content to full track plays. TikTok has been the music discovery engine for years now, but until this week, it’s mostly been a one-way street. Check out our Paycheck series: TikTok To Paycheck Instagram To Paycheck Threads To Paycheck Artists could get a viral moment, sure—but unless you were already on Spotify or Apple Music, there was no clean handoff to your music. That just changed. Now, with SoundCloud built into the TikTok experience, creators can tag songs that link directly to the full track on SoundCloud, opening up a much more direct path to fan engagement, plays, and potentially even revenue. This also levels the field for independent artists. Find out how the TikTok algorithm works. SoundCloud’s always been a launchpad for under-the-radar talent, and TikTok is the fastest-growing music discovery platform on the planet. Connecting the two feels obvious in hindsight, but it’s a big deal: creators can now add SoundCloud music to a post and viewers can tap straight through to the track, with TikTok’s built-in music tab handling the redirect. It’s frictionless, and that matters. Behind the scenes, it’s powered by SoundCloud’s new “Fan-Powered Promotions,” part of the platform’s growing push to get artists in front of more listeners without going through traditional label channels. And TikTok’s leaning in hard—this isn’t a random API link-up, it’s part of a broader strategy to turn TikTok into not just a launch platform, but a full-stack music discovery ecosystem. Think: discovery → conversion → fandom, all inside one scroll. And it’s not just for musicians. This changes the game for content creators, too. Say you’re running a vibe-heavy food or fashion account, and you want a track that hasn’t been rinsed to death on every other Reel. Now, you can pair with a fresh SoundCloud drop, drive discovery, and maybe even ride a wave as it picks up traction. For marketers, it’s a new layer of strategy—if you’re managing talent or launching a campaign, this opens up a trackable music loop from TikTok post to stream metrics. TikTok has already rolled this out in the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, with more regions on the way. It’s opt-in for artists on SoundCloud, so you’ll see this feature scale as more tracks get added to the integration. And since SoundCloud is still one of the only major platforms that pays artists based on actual fan engagement (instead of generalized streams), this is a win for the folks making the music—not just the platforms riding the trend.