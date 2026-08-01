Anderson .Paak and Cordae Announce Heavy Is the Crown, and This Collab Album Was Hiding in Plain Sight Anderson .Paak and Cordae have announced Heavy Is the Crown, a full-length joint album arriving October 23 through Apeshit, Mass Appeal and Empire. After years of chemistry on “RNP,” “Two Tens” and “Summer Drop,” the interesting part is figuring out whether three great loose collaborations were quietly the opening act for something much bigger. ➜ The real story: Anderson .Paak and Cordae didn’t need a gimmick to sell this pairing because they already spent years proving it works, and now they finally get an album-sized canvas. The announcement also comes with cover art that riffs on Step Brothers, which is exactly the right amount of unserious for two artists whose records usually sound like they’re having a better time than everyone else in the room. ➜ Get Anderson .Paak tickets A full tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, so the biggest question is whether Heavy Is the Crown expands their easy back-and-forth or pulls them somewhere less familiar.

Why Anderson .Paak and Cordae Heavy Is the Crown Already Makes Sense The duo first connected on “RNP,” which appeared on the 2019 Cordae debut The Lost Boy, with J. Cole behind the production. They came back together for “Two Tens,” then “Summer Drop,” and the pattern was hard to miss: Cordae brings the clean, precise rap writing, while .Paak turns the spaces between bars into rhythm, soul and personality. None of those songs felt like a forced crossover. They sounded like two musicians who genuinely enjoy leaving room for each other. How Heavy Is the Crown Follows The Crossroads, NxWorries and Silk Sonic Heavy Is the Crown also lands at a useful moment for both artists. The most recent Cordae full-length, The Crossroads, arrived in 2024 and already featured .Paak twice, so this feels less like a detour than the next logical step. Anderson .Paak has spent the same stretch moving between NxWorries, the Silk Sonic orbit, solo work and DJ Pee .Wee sets, including the festival-world energy Spacelab covered in its Coachella Do LaB guide. That range makes the new album interesting because the production could plausibly lean toward jazz rap, live funk, soul, dusty hip-hop or all four before lunch. What We Know About Heavy Is the Crown Release Date, Label and Tracklist Heavy Is the Crown is scheduled for October 23 through Apeshit, Mass Appeal and Empire, with pre-save and physical-order options already live. No tracklist has been announced, which leaves plenty of room for one obvious question: does J. Cole show up again after helping shape earlier .Paak and Cordae collaborations? For now, the smarter bet is simply that the album will keep the conversational looseness that made “RNP” and “Two Tens” stick. Keep an eye on Spacelab music coverage for new songs and album updates, and the Spacelab music festival guide if this project turns into live dates. FAQs When does Anderson .Paak and Cordae Heavy Is the Crown come out? Heavy Is the Crown is scheduled for release on October 23 through Apeshit, Mass Appeal and Empire. Is Heavy Is the Crown a full Anderson .Paak and Cordae album? Yes. Heavy Is the Crown is a full-length joint album from Anderson .Paak and Cordae, not a one-off single or EP. Where can I find official Anderson .Paak and Cordae updates? Official music, tour and project updates are available at Anderson .Paak and Cordae.