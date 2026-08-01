Anthropic Claude Can Now Send Gmail For You, and AI Just Got a Lot Closer to Running Your Inbox

Anthropic Claude can now send, reply to and forward Gmail messages, manage files in Google Drive, and bring Claude Cowork to mobile and web.

The interesting part isn’t that Claude can write the email; it’s that the line between assistant and operator just moved a few feet closer to your actual workday.

➜ The real story: AI assistants are graduating from “here’s a draft” to “I handled it,” and that’s where convenience starts sharing a desk with permissions.

By default, Claude still asks before consequential Gmail and Drive actions. On Team and Enterprise plans, owners can decide whether members may allow certain actions to run without asking every single time.

Anthropic Claude Gmail Integration Can Now Send, Reply and Forward Emails Claude could already search Gmail, read messages, draft responses, work with labels and pull context from threads. Now it can also send, reply to and forward emails directly from Gmail, which turns a useful inbox helper into something much closer to an active assistant. Approval is still the default, so this isn’t Claude freelancing a reply to your boss because it woke up ambitious. The meaningful change is that organizations can loosen those checkpoints when they want faster automation.

Claude Google Drive Controls Turn AI Into a Real Workspace Operator Google Drive gets the same action-oriented upgrade. Claude can share, move and trash files, create folders, upload files, view permissions and recent changes, and save generated files back to Drive. That makes permission design a lot more important, especially as AI agents get access to email, documents and other business tools. It also makes recent work on Claude Opus 5 prompt injection defenses feel less theoretical, because an agent that can act needs stronger guardrails than one that only chats.

Claude Cowork on Mobile and Web Pushes AI Agents Into Everyday Work Claude Cowork is also expanding to mobile and web across paid plans, so users can keep track of longer-running work without staying parked at the desktop app. Put that next to Gmail sending and Drive management, and Anthropic is clearly aiming for a version of Claude that lives inside the workflow instead of beside it. Google has already been moving Gmail in the same direction with Gemini AI email summaries in Gmail, so this is becoming a broader race to own the boring-but-important parts of digital work. The upside is obvious: fewer tabs, fewer repetitive steps and more work that can move while you supervise instead of manually clicking through every part of it.

FAQs

Can Claude Send Gmail Emails Without Approval? By default, Claude asks for approval before sending, replying to or forwarding Gmail messages. On Team and Enterprise plans, owners decide whether members can allow certain actions to run without asking each time.

What Can Claude Do in Google Drive? Claude can search and retrieve files, share, move and trash them, create folders, upload files, check permissions and recent changes, and save generated files back to Google Drive.