Apple iPhone 18 Pro Release Date Looks Set, but the A20 Pro Leak Has a Big Catch

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro is now expected to be unveiled September 9 and go on sale September 18, while the regular iPhone 18 may not arrive until spring 2027.

That split alone changes the upgrade math, but the bigger wrinkle is that the A20 Pro numbers floating around sound much cleaner than the silicon reality.

➜ The real story: Apple may be turning one giant iPhone season into two, and September is increasingly becoming the premium-only lane.

If the current schedule holds, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders could open Saturday, September 12, a day later than Apple’s usual Friday rhythm.

The rumored foldable iPhone Ultra could share the September stage too, while iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 wait until spring 2027.

The leading calendar now points to a September 9 Apple event, September 12 preorders and a September 18 retail release. None of those dates are official yet, but the sequence fits Apple’s familiar launch cadence with one notable Saturday detour. Spacelab’s iPhone 18 Pro release date coverage has the deeper timeline, including the unusual preorder timing. For buyers, the bigger story is simple: the Pro phones still look like fall products even as the rest of the family moves out of the way.

Apple A20 Pro 2nm Chip Claims Need More Context The A20 Pro is expected to move to a 2nm manufacturing process, which should improve performance and efficiency, but the headline percentages need context. Numbers suggesting up to 18 percent more performance or 30 percent lower power describe what the manufacturing process can enable in controlled comparisons, not a promise that the finished iPhone will deliver both gains at once. Apple can trade some efficiency for more speed, add transistors, change CPU and GPU designs, or push the Neural Engine harder. In other words, the new chip should be faster, but the final balance will depend on the whole phone.

Apple’s Split iPhone 18 Launch Could Make September More Expensive Apple’s fall lineup is expected to lean heavily premium, with iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone Ultra taking the spotlight. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are currently expected in spring 2027, which means people who want a new 2026 model may have fewer lower-cost choices. Rumored Pro price increases of roughly $100 to $300 would make that split even more noticeable. The upside is a cleaner decision: buy the ambitious hardware in September, or wait a few months for the mainstream iPhone 18 wave.

FAQs

When Is the iPhone 18 Pro Expected to Be Released? The iPhone 18 Pro is currently expected to be announced September 9, with preorders around September 12 and sales potentially starting September 18, 2026. Apple hasn’t confirmed those dates.

Will the A20 Pro Be 18 Percent Faster and Use 30 Percent Less Power? Not necessarily. Those figures describe the potential of the 2nm manufacturing process in like-for-like comparisons, not guaranteed gains for the finished A20 Pro chip.