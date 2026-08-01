Apple Just Sent New iPhone Spyware Warnings in 110 Countries. Here’s What To Do. Apple has sent a new wave of mercenary spyware warnings to iPhone users in 110 countries, and anyone who gets one should treat it as a serious security alert. Most people will never see this message, but if your Lock Screen suddenly tells you that your iPhone was specifically targeted, the next few minutes matter more than your usual notification cleanup. ➜ The real story: Your phone throws alerts at you all day, but this one isn’t background noise. It’s a high-confidence warning that someone may have spent serious money trying to get inside your device, and the safest move is to act first and investigate second. These attacks sit in a very different category from everyday phishing or commodity malware. Mercenary spyware is built for highly targeted surveillance, often aimed at people whose devices hold information somebody badly wants, which is exactly why a notification this specific deserves your full attention. Apple Spyware Warning: What the New iPhone Threat Notification Means The alert doesn't automatically mean the spyware got in. It means activity associated with a sophisticated mercenary spyware attack was detected strongly enough to trigger a targeted warning. The latest round reached people in 110 countries, and similar alerts have gone to users in more than 150 countries since the program began in 2021. That global spread is the unsettling part: this is rare for any one person, but it is not a fringe problem. What To Do If Apple Sends You a Mercenary Spyware Alert Start by verifying the alert through your Apple Account instead of tapping a link in an email or text. A real threat notification can appear on the iPhone Lock Screen and in Settings, with matching notices tied to the account, and it will not ask for your password or verification code. Update your devices, turn on Lockdown Mode, and consider getting expert security help before you start changing random settings. Lockdown Mode deliberately limits attachments, web technologies, FaceTime invitations, device connections, and other attack surfaces, so your iPhone may feel a little less convenient for a while, but convenience is not the priority in this situation. Why This Apple Spyware Alert Matters Even If You Never Get One Most iPhone owners will never be targeted by mercenary spyware, which is good news. The broader lesson is that mobile security increasingly depends on recognizing when an alert is unusually specific, then verifying it without getting baited by a second scam. We’ve already seen how phishing scams built from exposed personal data can feel legitimate, and our guide to the biggest cybersecurity threats right now breaks down the wider mix of spyware, zero-days, social engineering, and account attacks. The optimistic part is simple: the warning exists because suspicious activity was detected, and having a clear next step gives targeted users a chance to shut the door. FAQs Here’s what iPhone users need to know about Apple spyware warnings, mercenary spyware, and Lockdown Mode. Is an Apple spyware warning real? It can be. Verify it directly through your Apple Account and Settings rather than trusting a link in an email, text, or other message. Does an Apple threat notification mean my iPhone was hacked? No. It means your device was targeted strongly enough to trigger a high-confidence warning, but it does not confirm that the spyware successfully compromised the iPhone. What should I do if I get an Apple mercenary spyware alert? Verify the alert directly, update your devices, enable Lockdown Mode, and get expert security help if you need guidance securing the device and your data.