Eric Prydz Fall 2026 North American Tour Has 12 Dates, but the “IDs Incoming” Tease Is the Real Headliner

Eric Prydz has announced a 12-date Fall 2026 North American tour running from October 30 through December 5, with stops across the U.S. and Mexico.

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The routing is strong, but the little phrase hanging over the whole run is “IDs incoming,” which turns these dates into something more interesting than another lap through familiar clubs.

➜ The real story: Eric Prydz doesn’t need a giant new production concept to make this tour feel important.

If fresh Pryda and Cirez D material starts surfacing in these sets, the fall run could quietly become the first real preview of his next chapter.

Artist presale begins August 20 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale on August 21.

The run opens at Hocus Pocus in Miami, includes Ultra Mexico in Mexico City, then closes December 5 at Radius in Chicago.

Eric Prydz Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates Hit Miami, San Francisco, Mexico City and Chicago The Eric Prydz Fall 2026 North American tour starts October 30 at Hocus Pocus at Factory Town in Miami, followed by Club Darc at Pier 48 in San Francisco on October 31 and Capitol Mall in Sacramento on November 1. The next stretch hits SILO in Dallas on November 6, Ductwork in Houston on November 7 and Ultra Mexico in Mexico City on November 8. After a short break, Prydz returns for Echostage in Washington DC on November 20, The Concourse Project in Austin on November 21, District Atlanta on November 25 and Mission Ballroom in Denver on November 27. Big Night Live in Boston lands December 4 before Radius Chicago gets the final announced date on December 5.

Eric Prydz New Music Tease Could Mean Fresh Pryda and Cirez D IDs Are Coming The most interesting detail isn't the city list. It’s the “IDs incoming” tease, which is basically catnip for longtime Prydz fans who know unreleased tracks can live in his sets for years before getting a proper release. With EPIC Radio active again and the Pryda and Cirez D catalogs always hovering around his DJ sets, the tour gives him plenty of room to test new music without turning the night into a formal album campaign. That fits the same obsessive live-world approach behind Eric Prydz [CELL] live production, where music and presentation are treated like one long slow-burn experience.

Why the Eric Prydz 2026 Tour Could Feel Different From HOLO and [CELL] This run also feels deliberately split between festival scale and club-room intensity. Hocus Pocus and Ultra Mexico give Prydz two large event settings, while rooms like Echostage, The Concourse Project, Mission Ballroom and Radius should keep the focus closer to the DJ booth and the shape of the set itself. There’s no announced HOLO or [CELL] concept attached to these dates, so expectations should stay centered on the music rather than a specific visual production. If the fall calendar is getting crowded, the Spacelab music festival guide is also a useful way to compare the rest of the 2026 and 2027 electronic festival landscape.