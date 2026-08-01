Google AI Overviews Just Exposed a GA4 SEO Blind Spot, and 22.4% of Tracked Traffic Went to the Wrong Channel

A nine-month dataset tracking 51,200 Google AI Overview events found that 22.4% were credited to Direct traffic in GA4 instead of Organic Search.

That means a chunk of search performance can quietly vanish from the SEO column while your dashboard sits there looking extremely confident about it.

➜ The real story: Google AI Overviews are not only changing where clicks happen.

They’re making attribution messy enough that some “organic decline” stories may need a second look.

The tracking covered September 2025 through June 2026 and 1,661 cited snippets.

AI Overview traffic averaged 7.53% of organic sessions, peaked around 16% to 17%, then later fell to roughly 2% to 4%.

So this is not a stable new channel you can drop into a forecast and call it finished.

Google AI Overview Traffic Is Being Misattributed in GA4 Across the full dataset, 11,468 tracked events ended up under Direct, with monthly misattribution ranging from 16.8% to 29.3%. That matters because AI Overview clicks start inside Google Search, so they belong in organic reporting even when GA4 says otherwise. If you’re already watching how Google AI Overviews are changing SEO traffic, this adds another wrinkle: the traffic may be harder to win, and the reporting can also be wrong. For publishers and marketers, channel attribution now deserves the same skeptical eye as rank tracking.

Google AI Overviews Favor Structured, Specific Content The citation pattern was not random. Pricing, transfer times, named routes and structured comparison tables performed better than vague editorial copy, while some destination guides lagged. One top snippet drove 2,276 events versus an average of 31 across all 1,661 snippets, which is a very SEO way of saying a few pages do most of the heavy lifting. That lines up with Spacelab’s recent look at how organic traffic is changing in Google AI Search: clear answers, strong structure and useful specificity still matter more than filler.

Google Search Console Helps, but AI Traffic Attribution Is Still Messy Google rolled out a Generative AI performance report in Search Console in June 2026 for a subset of sites, giving publishers dedicated impression visibility for AI Overviews and AI Mode. That is progress, but the report is still centered on visibility rather than a perfectly separated stream of click attribution inside GA4. The tracking method here also has caveats: the #:~:text= fragment can appear in Featured Snippets and People Also Ask, and its event-scoped measurement was compared against sessions. Translation: don’t treat 22.4% as a universal law, but do treat it as a reason to audit the numbers before deciding SEO is dead again this week.

FAQs

What Percentage of Google AI Overview Traffic Was Misattributed in GA4? Across one nine-month dataset of 51,200 tracked Google AI Overview events, 22.4% were attributed to Direct instead of Organic Search. That represented 11,468 events.

How Much Organic Traffic Came From Google AI Overviews? Across the tracked period, Google AI Overviews accounted for 7.53% of organic sessions on average. The share peaked around 16% to 17% and later fell to roughly 2% to 4%.