Google’s Android 17 Motion Assist Might Make Car Sickness Less Miserable on Pixel Phones

Google is rolling out Motion Assist for Android 17, giving Pixel users a new way to reduce car sickness while reading, scrolling or working from the passenger seat.





The clever part isn’t the dots themselves; it’s how deeply Google rebuilt the feature so those cues can follow you across Android instead of disappearing the second you open system controls.

➜ The real story: Google has apparently decided the final boss of mobile productivity is your inner ear, and that’s a battle worth picking.

Motion Assist is arriving gradually, so even Pixel phones already running Android 17 may not get it at exactly the same time.

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How Google Android 17 Motion Assist Reduces Car Sickness on Pixel Phones Motion Assist uses a Pixel phone’s accelerometer and gyroscope to place moving visual cues around the edge of the screen that respond to acceleration, braking and turns. The idea is to reduce the sensory mismatch between a screen that looks stationary and an inner ear that knows the car is moving. It also fits neatly with the broader Google Pixel 11 and Android 17 rollout, where Google is leaning harder into small software features that make the phone easier to live with instead of chasing another spec-sheet flex.

Google Pixel Motion Assist Rollout, Settings and Android 17 Availability The rollout is phased, and current availability can differ between Pixel models even when they’re both on Android 17. If it’s available on your phone, Motion Assist lives in Google Play settings under your profile, All services, and Personal & device safety. You can let it start automatically in a moving vehicle, add a Quick Settings tile, and customize the indicators’ color, shape and opacity. The bigger technical upgrade is that Google’s system-level implementation lets those cues remain visible across apps and system surfaces such as notifications, Quick Settings and the lock screen.

FAQs

What Is Google Motion Assist in Android 17? Motion Assist is an Android 17 feature that uses moving screen-edge indicators to help reduce the sensory mismatch that can trigger car sickness while you use your phone in a moving vehicle.

How Do You Turn On Motion Assist on a Google Pixel? Open Google Play settings, go to your profile, choose All services, then Personal & device safety and Motion Assist; you can also add a Quick Settings tile for faster control.