Search is heading into 2027 with a much bigger job than getting a page to rank on Google, because ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, YouTube, Reddit and social platforms are all becoming discovery engines.

The creators who win next year won’t just chase blue links, they’ll build the kind of authority AI systems can understand, trust and actually cite.

➜ The real story: SEO spent years training everyone to stare lovingly at ranking positions, and AI search just walked in, moved the furniture and asked why nobody was measuring the rest of the room.

The focus now is on search around visibility, trust, entities, brand mentions, structured data and better user experiences.

For creators, that’s good news because expertise, recognizable identity and useful content matter more when search is happening across multiple surfaces instead of one results page.

Hit the Spacelab Creators section for more articles and guides.

Google AI Mode, ChatGPT and Perplexity Are Turning SEO Into AI Visibility Search Engine Land argues that brands now need to track whether AI systems mention them, not just whether Google sends a click. That’s the big takeaway from Search Engine Land’s SEO priorities for 2027. That means checking ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Mode for category questions, comparisons and recommendations, then watching how consistently your brand appears. This lines up with Spacelab’s recent look at Reddit, AI search and brand visibility, where a mention inside the right third-party conversation can travel far beyond the original post. The old traffic report still matters, but it’s no longer the whole scoreboard.

Search Engine Land Says Brand Authority and Topic Depth Matter More in 2027 The guide pushes creators and publishers toward deeper topic coverage, stronger author signals and first-hand experience instead of stuffing another page with adjacent keywords. It also puts more weight on brand mentions across the web, including coverage, expert quotes, video appearances and other signals that help AI systems understand who you are. That fits the broader shift in Spacelab’s Semrush content marketing strategy guide, where discovery now runs through search, AI, social, video and communities together. In other words, being known in the right places is becoming part of being findable.

Structured Data, Zero-Click Search and HTML Become Bigger Creator SEO Priorities Search Engine Land also calls out structured data, semantic signals, clear headings and concise answers as increasingly important when AI systems are extracting information directly from pages. Creators should make pages easy to parse while still giving people a reason to click deeper, especially as more searches end without a traditional website visit. Spacelab’s HTML tags and AI search guide gets into the practical side of headings, metadata, anchor text and semantic structure. The optimistic part is that this doesn’t require gaming a brand-new algorithm, it rewards clearer sites, stronger expertise and content that was worth making in the first place.

FAQs

What Are the Biggest SEO Priorities for 2027? AI search visibility, deep topic expertise, brand authority, zero-click optimization, user experience and structured data are major priorities.

How Should Creators Optimize for ChatGPT and AI Search in 2027? Build clear, authoritative content around real questions, strengthen entity and brand signals, use structured data and track how AI tools describe and cite you.