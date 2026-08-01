Google Pixel Production Is Reportedly Leaving China in 2027. Here’s Why It Matters.

Google reportedly plans to move production of every Pixel phone, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds model out of China starting in 2027, shifting more hardware work to Vietnam and India.

The interesting part isn’t just where the factory lines go next; it’s how quickly Google is turning Pixel from a side project into a supply chain it wants far more control over.

➜ The real story: Google spent years treating Pixel like Android’s very polished house band, and now it’s building the backstage infrastructure like it actually expects the tour to get bigger.

This isn’t a sudden breakup.

Google started moving some Pixel production away from China in 2019, and Vietnam has since become a major base for high-end Pixel manufacturing.

Earlier this year, new-product development work for premium Pixel phones was also reported to be moving into Vietnam.

India has become increasingly important for Pixel manufacturing and sales, too.

Google Pixel Production Is Moving From China to Vietnam and India The reported 2027 plan would take that diversification much further. Pixel smartphones, watches and wireless earbuds would all be produced outside China, with Vietnam and India carrying more of the load. That gives Google more insulation from trade friction and geopolitical risk without having to rebuild the entire Pixel supply chain overnight. It also turns years of quiet manufacturing expansion into something much closer to a clean break.

Why the Google Pixel 2027 Supply Chain Shift Matters for Pixel 11 and Gemini The timing is hard to ignore. Google just launched the Google Pixel 11 lineup with Tensor G6, Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag, while a separate Spacelab look at Pixel 11 Gemini AI features and Tensor G6 shows how aggressively the company is pushing Pixel beyond being a showcase for Android. Moving more production and development outside China gives that strategy a sturdier foundation. If Google wants to sell more devices in more markets, the supply chain has to grow up with the product.

Google Has More Room to Move Pixel Production Than Apple Google also has one advantage here: Pixel is still a much smaller hardware business than the iPhone. That means Google has fewer factories, suppliers and enormous production volumes to untangle as it changes where devices are built. The company has already spent years building capacity in Vietnam and India, so this looks less like a dramatic overnight exit and more like the final stage of a long migration. For Pixel, boring supply-chain work may be exactly what makes the next phase possible.

FAQs

What Google Pixel Products Are Reportedly Leaving China? The reported 2027 plan covers Pixel smartphones, Pixel smartwatches and Pixel wireless earbuds.

Where Will Google Pixel Devices Be Made Instead of China? Vietnam and India are expected to take on more Pixel production. Google has already expanded manufacturing capacity in both countries.