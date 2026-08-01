Google Search and Gemini Just Became an AI Study Toolkit, Here’s What TechCrunch Says Students Can Do With It

Google just rolled out a new wave of AI study tools across Search and Gemini, giving students interactive visuals, practice quizzes, notebooks, generated study files and more ways to work through tough material.

The part worth watching is how quickly these features turn a normal Google search into something that looks a lot more like a personalized tutor sitting inside products students already use.

➜ The real story: Google is not adding one cute back-to-school feature.

It's stitching Search, Lens and Gemini into a study stack that can follow a student from “I don’t get this” to “quiz me again” without sending them on a five-tab scavenger hunt.

The new TechCrunch guide comes from its consumer-news desk, and the writer focuses on what students can actually do with the tools instead of getting lost in model-level details.

A practical way to use the report is simple: start with Search for quick visuals and quizzes, use Lens when a problem gets sticky, then move into Gemini for deeper study sessions.

The TechCrunch report puts the immediate focus on custom visuals and practice quizzes in Search. Search can generate an interactive visual for a concept like the pH scale, while AI Mode can build something more specific around a follow-up question. Students can also ask for customized quizzes across school subjects and major standardized tests, with explanations built into the experience. For more on Google AI, Gemini and the rest of the fast-moving tech stack, head to Spacelab Technology.

Google Gemini Study Notebooks, Lens and 3D Tools Build a Bigger Learning Workflow The more interesting move is how Google is connecting the pieces. Lens is getting an interactive learning mode that can inspect a photo of a problem, explain the concept, flag possible mistakes and keep the conversation going in AI Mode. Search can turn uploaded notes and slides into study documents, while Gemini study notebooks can build personalized lessons, quizzes and progress tracking; Gemini can also generate interactive 3D models that students can rotate and inspect. That same expansion is showing up in Google Gemini-powered Ask YouTube AI search, another sign that conversational search is becoming less of a side feature and more of the interface.

The practical win is not that AI can answer homework questions. Students already had that, and sometimes a suspiciously confident wrong answer came along for the ride. The better version is an AI system that can show a concept, test recall, work through mistakes and organize source material without making the student rebuild the workflow in three different apps. You can see the same strategy in the Google Pixel 11 Gemini AI rollout: Google is making Gemini feel less like a separate destination and more like infrastructure people run into everywhere.

FAQs

Google Search now offers interactive AI visuals, customized practice quizzes, study-file generation and notebooks in AI Mode, with a new Lens learning experience rolling out as well.

Can Google Gemini Create Practice Quizzes, Study Notebooks and 3D Models? Yes. Gemini can support study notebooks, personalized lessons and quizzes, plus interactive models and simulations for visualizing complex topics.