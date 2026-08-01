Googlebook Launch Is Set for September 15, and HP Just Leaked the Feature That Makes It Interesting

Google has set a September 15 Googlebook media preview in New York City, where Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo laptops are expected to finally move from teaser reel to real machines.

The date is interesting, but the HP leak sitting next to it may tell us more about where Google thinks personal computing is going.

➜ The real story: Googlebook is looking less like a Chromebook sequel and more like Google finally deciding your Android phone and laptop should stop acting like coworkers who only communicate by email.

Google first introduced Googlebook in May as a premium laptop category built around Gemini Intelligence, Android apps and tighter phone integration.

The first devices are still scheduled for fall 2026, so September 15 is shaping up as the moment the concept gets actual keyboards, working demos and fewer question marks.

Googlebook September 15 Launch Event Could Finally Explain the New Android Laptop Platform The New York event is expected to include a keynote on the platform, its software architecture and the bigger plan for combining ChromeOS-style web productivity with an Android foundation. Media will also get hands-on time with machines from the first hardware partners, including access for photos, video and benchmarks. One lingering question is the operating system name, since “Aluminium OS” has appeared in leaks and code references but has never been official Google branding. September 15 could finally clear up what Google wants us to call the software running all of this.

HP Googlebook Leak Shows Continue On and a Bigger Android Ecosystem Play A leaked HP Googlebook screen appears to show “Continue On,” a cross-device feature that could let a browsing session move from an Android phone to a laptop with less friction. The image is not clean enough to treat every detail as locked, but the idea fits the official Googlebook pitch almost perfectly. Google already says Googlebooks can open phone apps without installing them and access phone files directly, with Android 17 required for those cross-device features. That also lines up with the broader Android 17 and Gemini ecosystem Google has been building around Pixel 11.

Googlebook Gemini Intelligence Features Make This More Than a Chromebook Replacement Googlebook is being sold as an AI-first laptop category, with Gemini Intelligence baked into features such as Magic Pointer and Create My Widget. Magic Pointer can analyze whatever you select on screen, while custom widgets can be generated from a prompt for things like travel plans or live trackers. Google is also giving the hardware a recognizable glowbar and positioning the first models as premium machines from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Pricing is still the missing piece, which means September could be where the futuristic pitch meets the very normal question everyone eventually asks: okay, but how much?

FAQs

The Googlebook media preview is scheduled for September 15, 2026, in New York City. The first Googlebook laptops are still expected to launch in fall 2026.

What Is Continue On on Googlebook? Continue On is a leaked cross-device feature that appears designed to move activity between an Android device and a Googlebook. Google has not yet confirmed the feature for Googlebook.