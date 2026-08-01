Huawei Pura X View Just Made the Wide Phone Era Feel Very Real

Huawei revealed the Pura X View, a non-folding phone with a 6.39-inch 16:9.5 OLED display that brings foldable-style wide proportions to a regular slab design.

The interesting part isn’t simply that the phone is wider. It’s that Huawei is testing whether the long-running tall-phone formula has finally stretched about as far as it can go.

➜ The real story: Huawei may have found one of the easiest ways to make a phone feel genuinely different again: stop making it taller.

The useful takeaway from the latest report isn’t a buy recommendation yet, because pricing and broader availability still aren’t clear.

It’s a recommendation to watch the shape, because the wider-phone trend is starting to move beyond foldables.

Pura X View is also doing this without turning into a giant brick. Huawei says the phone is about 6.68mm thick, weighs roughly 201 grams and still packs a 7,000mAh battery.

It’s also set to debut HarmonyOS 7, with reservations already open in China and in-store experiences scheduled to begin August 28.

Huawei Pura X View Specs: Why the 16:9.5 Wide Screen Matters The 16:9.5 display is the headline feature because most modern Android phones have settled into taller ratios closer to 19.5:9 or 20:9. A wider screen can give videos, reading, games and side-by-side content more breathing room without forcing the phone to become even taller. Huawei is pairing that shape with a 6.39-inch OLED, very narrow bezels and a large battery, so the design feels more like a deliberate new category than a novelty. For more phone launches, guides and platform news, visit Spacelab Technology.

Huawei Pura X View and the Wide Phone Trend: Galaxy Z Fold 8 and iPhone Ultra This isn’t happening in isolation. Samsung has already pushed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 toward a wider format, while the rumored iPhone Ultra wider foldable design is also expected to use a shorter, broader shape. That matters because phone makers spent years converging on nearly the same tall rectangle, and now several of them are suddenly experimenting with width again. If that continues, the next smartphone design fight may be less about shaving another millimeter off a camera bump and more about deciding what shape actually works best in your hand.

For buyers, the cautious recommendation is simple: don’t rush to treat Pura X View as the new default, but pay attention to how apps, video and everyday typing feel on this shape.

Wider hardware only works if software uses the extra room well. Huawei has the right ingredients on paper, but the real test starts when people actually use it outside a launch demo.

FAQs

What Is the Huawei Pura X View? Huawei Pura X View is a non-folding smartphone built around a 6.39-inch 16:9.5 OLED display, giving it a noticeably wider shape than most modern Android phones.

When Can You Try the Huawei Pura X View? Reservations opened in China on August 20, 2026, with in-store experiences scheduled to begin August 28. Huawei hasn’t announced broader international availability yet.