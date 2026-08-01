Lost Lands 2026 Daily Lineup: Excision, ILLENIUM, Subtronics and Seven Lions Split the Weekend

Lost Lands 2026 has revealed its daily lineup for September 18 through September 20 at Legend Valley, putting Excision, ILLENIUM, Subtronics, Seven Lions and a very deep bass roster into actual weekend order.

The interesting part isn’t just who made the poster, it’s how sharply Friday, Saturday and Sunday now feel like three different versions of the same prehistoric bass marathon.

For the full practical rundown, use the Lost Lands 2026 tickets, lineup and dates guide.

➜ The real story: Lost Lands has gotten big enough that the daily split is basically its own announcement, because choosing a day here now means choosing which branch of modern bass music gets control of your nervous system.

Friday goes heavy, Saturday gets broader and more melodic, and Sunday leans into throwbacks, crossovers and the annual Excision Detox landing.

For anyone already holding a pass, this is the point where the vague plan becomes a real schedule problem.





Lost Lands 2026 Friday and Saturday Lineups Put Excision, ILLENIUM and Subtronics Up Front Friday opens the official festival weekend with NGHTMRE, Borgore, Levity, TYNAN and a two-hour Excision headline set. It’s a pretty clear statement of intent. Lost Lands isn’t easing anyone into the weekend with polite background music and a hydration seminar. The first full day goes straight at the heavier side of the festival and lets Excision take the long closing window. Saturday stretches the palette without exactly lowering the volume. ILLENIUM, Flosstradamus, Flux Pavilion and Whethan are on the day, while Seven Lions gets a sunset performance that should give the weekend its big melodic reset. Subtronics B2B LEVEL UP adds another obvious crowd magnet. That pairing is especially interesting because it gives Saturday a major shared set instead of simply stacking solo headliners until everyone forgets what day it is. If Friday is the blunt-force opening chapter, Saturday looks more like the crossover day, moving between classic dubstep, melodic bass, trap and newer festival-scale sounds without wandering outside the Lost Lands universe.

Lost Lands 2026 Sunday Lineup Ends With Excision Detox, Adventure Club and ATLiens Sunday gets a different kind of personality. Adventure Club is bringing a throwback set, Eptic goes B2B with LYNY, and the day also includes Krewella, Wax Motif, ATLiens, Boogie T, Ghastly and HALIENE. Excision closes the arc with the annual Detox set, which is usually the moment Lost Lands loosens its grip on maximum-impact dubstep and lets things get slower, stranger and a little more left-field. There’s also more music before Friday for people arriving early, including Wednesday and Thursday programming plus the Thursday Pre-Party. You can also jump into the Spacelab Music Festival Guide or broader music coverage if you’re planning more than one weekend. The daily lineup is the useful part right now: you finally know where the biggest collisions are going to happen, even before exact set times turn that knowledge into a much more personal crisis.