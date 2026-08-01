Mozilla Firefox 154 Adds Smart Window AI, and the Best New Feature Might Be the Off Switch

Mozilla released Firefox 154 with new Smart Window AI features, Exa-powered web answers, smarter tab organization and a Manage AI shortcut that puts the controls one address-bar command away.

Buried inside that feature list is a browser strategy that could matter more than another chatbot parked in a sidebar.

➜ The real story: Firefox is betting that the most convincing AI feature in 2026 is the ability to tell AI exactly how much of your browser it gets to touch.

That sounds almost quaint in the current AI arms race, which is exactly why it stands out.

Smart Window remains an opt-in beta for English-language users in the U.S. and Canada.

You choose when to use it, what browser context to share and which AI model handles the task, so the browser can get smarter without quietly deciding that every tab needs an AI co-pilot.

Mozilla Firefox 154 Smart Window AI Uses Exa for Current Web Answers Smart Window can now pull current information from the web through Exa and show the sources behind an answer without kicking you into a separate search page. It can also suggest groups for related tabs, name those groups, flag duplicates and show visual previews from browsing history when you remember the page but not the title. The pitch is less “ask the internet anything” and more “please help me find the twelve things I already opened.” That may be a much better use of browser AI because it works with the mess people actually create while researching, shopping and planning.

Firefox 154 Manage AI Controls Make Mozilla AI Optional Firefox 154 adds a Manage AI quick action in the address bar that jumps directly to AI Controls in Settings. From there, Firefox lets people block AI enhancements altogether or manage features individually, while Smart Window itself remains optional. Mozilla also says the Exa integration follows a zero-data-retention commitment, which matters as browser-based AI starts touching tabs, history and other context that can be far more personal than a normal search query. That same browser layer is becoming a security conversation at work, especially around Shadow AI security risks created by extensions, personal accounts and AI integrations.

Firefox 154 Adds Privacy, Backup and Performance Upgrades Beyond AI The rest of Firefox 154 is more practical than flashy, and that is a compliment. Local Network Access protections now cover WebSocket connections, local Firefox profile backups are available on macOS as well as Windows and Linux, full-page translations can handle iframe content, and video seeking is faster across operating systems. Windows users can also choose a different Firefox app icon, because apparently even browsers deserve a tiny identity crisis now and then. The larger trend reaches beyond browsers as AI, privacy and device software get woven together, including the next Apple hardware cycle and the iPhone 18 Pro release date.

FAQs

What Is Firefox Smart Window AI? Firefox Smart Window is an opt-in AI browsing experience that can use selected tabs and browsing context, retrieve current web information through Exa, and help organize or revisit browsing tasks.

What Is New in Firefox 154? Firefox 154 adds Smart Window tab grouping, a Manage AI quick action, WebSocket local-network protections, macOS profile backups, improved translations and faster video seeking.