Remi Wolf Announces New Album Mud, and the Mess Might Be the Whole Point

Remi Wolf has announced Mud, her third studio album, arriving October 9 through Island Records, with the 11-track set led by “Twiggy” and the upcoming single “Bottle.”

The title sounds grimy, but the story behind it points somewhere much cleaner, and that tension may be the best clue yet about where Wolf is heading next.

➜ The real story: Mud looks less like a reset and more like Remi Wolf finally trusting the weird, bruised, funny pop instincts that made her worth following in the first place.

Wolf described the album as a cleansing process after a stretch of touring, writing and trying to figure out what came next.

The sessions moved through Nashville, Big Bear, Electric Lady Studios in New York and Joshua Tree, with Jared Solomon, Jack DeMeo, Jamie McLaughlin and Gigi Grombacher becoming what Wolf called a “family band.”

That already makes Mud sound more lived-in than manufactured.

Remi Wolf Mud Album Release Date, Tracklist and New Single “Bottle” Mud arrives October 9, 2026 via Island Records and runs 11 tracks: “Bottle,” “Champagne,” “Twiggy,” “Burn Me Blue,” “Jamie,” “Covered In Mud,” “Moon So High,” “I Won’t Cry,” “Wine Drunk,” “Guess” and “Yellow Rose.” “Bottle” is set to arrive August 20, giving the album a second preview after “Twiggy.” The titles bounce between romance, wreckage and a little bar-cart energy, which feels extremely on-brand without looking like a rerun of Big Ideas. If the album has a thesis, it may be hiding in that push between feeling stuck and wanting out.

How “Twiggy” and Hayley Williams Set Up the Remi Wolf Mud Era “Twiggy” arrived July 31 as the first new solo single from Wolf in two years, after she debuted it during a surprise appearance with Hayley Williams at Newport Folk Festival. The song leans into finger-picked guitar and a messier kind of intimacy, with Wolf framing it around emotionally unavailable relationships and addiction. That live debut gave the new era a warmer, more communal entrance than a standard rollout. Williams is also part of the recent Out of the Blue Festival 2027 lineup, if you’re following that orbit.

Why Mud Could Be the Most Personal Remi Wolf Album Yet What makes Mud interesting isn’t just the release date or the tracklist. Wolf has described the process as moving from feeling buried to feeling clear, which gives the title a pretty obvious emotional job without making it feel too neat. After Big Ideas turned growing pains into elastic pop, Mud sounds positioned to dig further into the uncomfortable stuff while keeping the color, humor and rhythmic snap intact. If you want to track where this era could surface live, the Spacelab music festival guide is the useful next stop.