Search Engine Land just laid out a three-phase strategy for earning AI citations, and creators can use the same framework to make their work easier for Google, ChatGPT and other answer engines to find and trust.

The part worth stealing comes at the end, where podcasts, niche publishers, newsletters, influencers and real communities can matter more than squeezing one more keyword into a perfectly optimized page.

➜ The real story: Creators spent years learning how to impress algorithms, and now the algorithms would also like references, receipts and maybe a character witness.

The framework, written by Eric Hoover, moves from technical accessibility to fresh owned content to digital PR, with each layer making the next one stronger.

Search Engine Land also points to AirOps research showing that third-party content drives a huge share of top-of-funnel B2B brand mentions in AI search, so authority isn’t something you can fully manufacture on your own site.

Hit the Spacelab Creators section for more articles and guides.

How Search Engine Land’s AI Citation Strategy Starts With Technical SEO and AEO If an AI system can’t cleanly understand your site, your brilliant ideas are basically wearing camouflage. For creators, phase one means logical navigation, clear H1 and H2 structure, descriptive pages, accessible markup and updated profiles across the places you actually publish. This is old-school SEO meeting AEO, not some mystical llms.txt ritual that requires incense and a whiteboard. Spacelab’s recent look at Google SEO and AEO around Claude AI watermarks gets at the same larger shift: search visibility is increasingly tied to how machines interpret context, provenance and trust.

Fresh Content and Repurposing Help Creators Get Mentioned in AI Search Phase two is the creator-friendly part: publish fresh ideas, refresh useful older work and turn one strong topic into multiple formats instead of feeding the content treadmill until it starts asking for dental. Search Engine Land’s point is that owned content is still your source of truth, so your site, newsletter and social profiles should tell the same story about what you know and why it matters. A strong article can become a short video, visual explainer, newsletter section or social series, giving AI systems more consistent context without forcing you to invent a brand-new thesis every morning. That lines up with Spacelab’s coverage of social search becoming SEO and AEO territory, where social posts increasingly behave like searchable assets instead of disposable feed filler.

Digital PR, Reddit and Creator Partnerships Can Turn AI Mentions Into Citations Phase three is where authority gets less controllable and more valuable: other people need to talk about you. Search Engine Land cites AirOps research finding that up to 85% of top-of-funnel B2B brand mentions in AI search can come from third-party content, which is a pretty loud hint that your About page can’t be your only witness. For creators, that means pitching niche publications, appearing on podcasts, collaborating with credible peers, giving journalists citable expertise and building real conversations in communities where your subject already lives. Spacelab has already looked at Reddit’s growing influence on AI search recommendations, and the lesson is similar: authentic third-party discussion can travel farther than self-promotion wearing a fake mustache.

FAQs

How Do Creators Earn AI Citations From ChatGPT and Google? Make content easy for AI systems to understand, publish fresh and consistent owned content, and earn credible third-party mentions from publications, communities, podcasts and creators.

What’s the Difference Between an AI Mention and an AI Citation? An AI mention names your brand or work in an answer, while a citation links or attributes that answer back to a source that can build visibility and authority.