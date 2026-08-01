Sony Xperia 10 VIII Gets a £150 Price Hike for Almost the Same Specs, and That’s a Tough Sell

Sony’s Xperia 10 VIII is official, and the biggest change may be the price: €599 / £549 for a phone that keeps most of last year’s hardware.





The interesting part is what that extra €150 / £150 actually buys, because the answer is much shorter than the receipt.

➜ The real story: Sony kept most of last year’s midrange recipe, brightened the display, turned up the speakers and somehow found another £150 hiding in the price tag.

Last year’s Xperia 10 VII launched at €449 / £399, so this is a clean €150 / £150 jump without a new processor.

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Sony Xperia 10 VIII Price and Specs Make the Upgrade Hard to Justify Under the hood, the Xperia 10 VIII again uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 5,000mAh battery. The dual rear cameras also stay familiar, with a 50MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide, while Sony keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSDXC support. If you followed our Sony Xperia 10 VIII launch guide, the conservative spec sheet isn’t a shock; the price jump is the part that changes the conversation.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Brighter Display and Louder Speakers Are the Real Upgrades Sony says the 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED is about 50 percent brighter than the Xperia 10 VII, which should make outdoor use less annoying. The front stereo speakers are also about 15 percent louder overall, with bass output up by more than 30 percent. There’s still a dedicated shutter button, up to two days of claimed battery life, and support for up to four Android OS upgrades plus six years of security updates. That’s all solid, but at €599 / £549 the Xperia 10 VIII now has to compete on value, not just on being the slightly different Android phone for people who still appreciate a headphone jack.

FAQs

How Much Does the Sony Xperia 10 VIII Cost? The Xperia 10 VIII costs €599 / £549 in Europe and the UK, with sales expected from mid to late September 2026.

What Are the Sony Xperia 10 VIII Specs? It has a 6.1-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide and Android 16.