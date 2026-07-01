Spotify Playlist Notes Let Users Explain Song Picks, and the Algorithm Finally Has Competition

Spotify just launched Playlist Notes, a new feature that lets people add short explanations to songs, podcast episodes and audiobooks inside playlists they create or collaborate on.

It sounds tiny, but this is basically Spotify admitting that sometimes the algorithm could use a human standing next to it saying, “No, seriously, this track belongs here.”

The sneaky part is what happens when Spotify editors start doing the same thing inside giant playlists like Today’s Top Hits and RapCaviar.

Suddenly, a playlist isn’t just a stack of recommendations. It has an actual point of view again.

➜ The real story: Spotify is making playlists feel less like infinite vending machines and more like mixtapes made by people with opinions, memories and occasionally very specific reasons for putting track seven exactly where track seven belongs.

Spotify Playlist Notes Add Context to Songs, Podcasts and Audiobooks On iOS and Android, listeners can add a note to an item inside a playlist they own or collaborate on. Anyone who can view that playlist can see the note, and the writer’s name links back to their Spotify profile. Notes can also appear in Now Playing even when the song is being heard outside the playlist where the note started. The feature is rolling out across more than 100 markets, so this isn’t a tiny test hiding in one corner of the app. It also pushes Spotify further toward a more social version of music discovery, where the reason behind a recommendation can matter almost as much as the recommendation itself. That fits with the broader direction Spotify has been taking lately. Spotify Running Mode already turns listening habits into a more personalized workout experience, while the company’s Spotify AI Persona labels are meant to give listeners more context about who, or what, is behind the music they’re hearing. Playlist Notes comes at that same problem from the human side. Instead of adding another layer of automation, Spotify is giving people more room to explain themselves. That sounds almost aggressively old-school for a streaming app in 2026. Turns out the humble liner note still has a pulse. It just lives under a three-dot menu now.

Spotify Editor Profiles Could Make Curated Playlists Feel Human Again Spotify editors are also getting Playlist Notes on major editorial playlists, plus new Editor Profiles showing their top tracks, albums and the playlists they help shape. Editor notes are starting on playlists including Today’s Top Hits, RapCaviar, Hot Country, All New Pop, mint and Fresh Finds Hip-Hop. Those features are rolling out to Free and Premium users age 16 and older in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. This lands at an interesting moment for Spotify. The company recently passed 300 million Premium subscribers and reached 777 million monthly active users, which means even a small change to discovery can touch a ridiculous number of ears. Playlist Notes won’t reinvent streaming overnight. But giving recommendations a visible human voice might be exactly what makes Spotify feel a little less anonymous.

FAQs

What Are Spotify Playlist Notes? Spotify Playlist Notes let users and Spotify editors add short explanations or personal context to songs, podcast episodes and audiobooks inside playlists.

How Do You Add a Playlist Note on Spotify? Open a playlist you own or collaborate on in the Spotify mobile app, tap the three dots beside an item, choose “Add note,” enter your note and save it.