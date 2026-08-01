TikTok Wants to Turn DMs Into Venmo, and Peer-to-Peer Payments Could Change the App Again

TikTok is exploring peer-to-peer payments inside direct messages, potentially letting U.S. users send money to friends without leaving the app.

If this moves beyond hidden code, your TikTok inbox could start looking a lot less like a message tab and a lot more like a tiny wallet.

➜ The real story: TikTok doesn’t just want to be where you watch, search and shop.

It increasingly looks like the app wants to own the entire path from “I found this” to “I paid for this,” and sending money to another person would be a pretty big next step.

For now, nobody should start splitting dinner bills through TikTok. The feature appears to be early in development, and the company says it isn’t currently being tested.

How TikTok Peer-to-Peer Payments Could Work Inside DMs The payment feature was spotted in code inside the current U.S. iPhone app. The setup points to a familiar flow: a sender could attach a message to a payment, while the recipient could tap to accept the money. The system would reportedly run through TikTok Pay, which already supports TikTok Shop transactions in parts of Southeast Asia. In other words, TikTok wouldn’t be inventing payments from zero; it would be stretching an existing commerce layer into person-to-person transfers.

Why TikTok Pay Could Push TikTok Further Into Fintech This fits a much bigger shift in what TikTok is becoming. The app has already moved beyond short video with search, TikTok Shop, local discovery, games and travel-related features, while social platforms more broadly keep turning into all-purpose digital hubs. Spacelab has been tracking that social media shift toward search, creators and commerce as the old boundaries between discovery and transactions keep getting thinner. Add payments to that mix and TikTok starts looking less like a social network with extras and more like an operating layer for chunks of everyday online life.

TikTok Payments Would Make Trust and Scam Controls a Bigger Deal Money inside DMs would also raise the stakes for trust. TikTok already warns users about scams built around unsolicited messages and requests involving money, so a native payment button would need very clear identity, fraud and transaction protections. That doesn’t make the idea bad; it just means the boring financial plumbing suddenly matters as much as the slick interface. If TikTok gets that part right, paying a friend could feel as natural as sending a video. If not, the feature could create an entirely new category of “why did I tap that?” moments.

FAQs

Is TikTok Launching Peer-to-Peer Payments in DMs? Not yet. Code for the feature has appeared in the U.S. iPhone app, but TikTok says peer-to-peer payments are not currently being tested and no launch date has been announced.

What Is TikTok Pay and How Would It Work With DMs? TikTok Pay is a payment system already used for TikTok Shop purchases in parts of Southeast Asia. The proposed DM feature could use it to let people send and accept money directly inside conversations.