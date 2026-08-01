We Are Deadbeats Vol. 7 Says Deadbeats Still Knows The Future Of Bass Music. Does It?

Deadbeats has released We Are Deadbeats Vol. 7, a 17-track compilation that doubles as a 10-year checkpoint for the label founded by Zeds Dead and a fresh roll call of bass music names.





The fun part is figuring out whether this lineup is actually predicting the next wave or simply showing us who Deadbeats wants us to believe is next.

➜ The real story: Deadbeats has earned enough wins to make the tastemaker claim believable, but a decade of reputation can also turn curation into self-fulfilling hype.

The record moves through deep dub, 140, halftime, trip-hop and experimental bass without pretending the genre has one tidy center.

That messiness is kind of the point.

Hit the Spacelab Music section for more music coverage.

Does We Are Deadbeats Vol. 7 Still Make Deadbeats A Bass Music Tastemaker? Deadbeats has receipts: earlier volumes featured names including Subtronics, REZZ, Mersiv and Tape B before or during major climbs in the bass scene. That history matters because a compilation earns its real value later, when the artists keep growing, the tracks travel into sets and the festival bookings get bigger. Still, Deadbeats is curating its own ecosystem, so every successful pick also strengthens the story the label tells about its own instincts. That doesn’t make the claim false, but it does make Vol. 7 more interesting as a test than as a victory lap.

Zeds Dead, Distinct Motive And Mary Droppinz Show Why Vol. 7 Is More Than A Dubstep Sampler The 17 tracks roam from low-slung dub pressure into halftime, trip-hop textures, techno energy and stranger experimental corners. Distinct Motive, Hydraulix, Mary Droppinz, Smoakland, Mystic Methods and Poni give the compilation enough contrast that it feels less like a genre checklist and more like a snapshot of where bass music keeps leaking into everything else. That range also fits the larger Deadbeats identity built around Zeds Dead, where heavy music has rarely meant staying inside one lane. If you want to see where that sound lands live, Spacelab has covered the Electric Forest Deadbeats takeover and tracks the wider circuit in the Spacelab Music Festival Guide.

FAQs

What Is We Are Deadbeats Vol. 7? We Are Deadbeats Vol. 7 is a 17-track Deadbeats compilation spanning deep dub, 140, halftime, trip-hop and experimental bass.

Who Is On We Are Deadbeats Vol. 7? The compilation includes Distinct Motive, Hydraulix, Mary Droppinz, Smoakland, Mystic Methods, Poni, AYCH, OVEREAZY, rSUN, Floret Loret and more.