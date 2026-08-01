WordPress.com Is Giving Students Free Websites to Win Back the Next Web Generation

WordPress.com has launched WordPress.com Education, giving eligible students a free year of professional website hosting, developer tools and a .blog or .art domain through participating teachers.

The bigger story is what happens after the class ends: students can keep the site, the content and the identity they built instead of watching a semester project vanish into a school account.

➜ The real story: WordPress isn’t just discounting web hosting.

It’s making a direct play to get the next generation comfortable owning a corner of the internet before every portfolio, project and creative identity gets squeezed into somebody else’s feed.

The Student Plan is free for the first 12 months with no credit card required. After that, students can keep the full plan for $24 per year.

The free WordPress.com Student Plan is much closer to a real working setup than a classroom demo. Students get 6 GB of storage, plugin and custom theme support, staging sites, backups, SFTP and SSH access, phpMyAdmin, PHP version switching and GitHub deployments. That means a student can learn how a site is actually built, tested and maintained instead of only dragging blocks around in a sandbox. The program was piloted with more than 5,000 active students across 27 countries before the wider launch.

Why WordPress.com Is Targeting Students and the Next Generation of Web Creators The timing is pretty smart. Building a first website now competes with TikTok, Instagram, portfolio platforms and AI tools that can spin up a polished page in minutes. Spacelab has already covered how Figma AI is turning prompts into websites and prototypes, but speed isn’t the same thing as ownership. WordPress is betting that if students learn domains, plugins, databases and deployment early, they’ll see the web as something they can build on instead of something they only scroll through.

How the WordPress.com Student Plan Could Help Students Own Their Online Presence That ownership angle matters more as search and discovery keep changing. A personal site gives a student one stable place for projects, writing, a portfolio and contact information, while social accounts can change formats, algorithms or reach whenever the platform feels like it. It also gives young creators a foundation for organic search visibility as AI search changes SEO, AEO and organic traffic. The plan doesn’t guarantee anyone an audience, obviously, but it lowers the cost of learning the part most people skip: how to actually own and operate the thing.

FAQs

What Is the WordPress.com Education Student Plan? It’s a WordPress.com hosting plan for eligible students at participating schools. The first year is free and includes professional developer tools, 6 GB of storage, plugins and a free .blog or .art domain.

How Much Does the WordPress.com Student Plan Cost After the First Year? The Student Plan renews for $24 per year after the free first year. Domain renewal costs may be separate, depending on the domain the student keeps.