X Phoenix Algorithm 2026 Just Rewrote the Creator Playbook, and Likes Are Losing Their Job X has opened up more of the Phoenix recommendation system behind its For You feed, revealing that shares, replies and quotes can matter far more than a simple Like. The interesting part is what that math says about the posts X wants creators to make next, because the old chase for hearts suddenly looks a little dated. ➜ The real story: X isn’t rewarding applause as much as movement. If a post makes somebody send it, quote it, talk about it or follow the account, Phoenix sees a stronger reason to keep pushing it. X Phoenix Algorithm 2026 Gives Shares More Weight Than Likes X Phoenix is built to predict what each individual viewer is likely to do with a post, then blend those predictions into one ranking score. In the published configuration, a predicted copy-link share carries a weight of 20, while a Like sits at 0.5; replies, quote posts and shares through DMs land at 5, with follows at 4 and reposts at 1. That sounds like a neat little points chart, but it isn’t. Those weights multiply predicted probabilities for each viewer, so one share doesn’t literally buy you 40 Likes worth of reach. X Algorithm Negative Signals Make Ragebait a Riskier Growth Strategy The other half of the story is what Phoenix thinks people don’t want. Reports, mutes, “Not interested” taps and blocks are negative signals, and the published values are much larger in the opposite direction than a Like is in the positive direction. That doesn’t mean one report vaporizes hundreds of Likes, because the system is still predicting behavior person by person. It does mean content that gets attention by annoying people can look great on an engagement screenshot while quietly becoming a worse recommendation candidate. How Creators Can Get More Reach on X in 2026 For creators, the strategy is less mysterious than the code makes it look. Make posts people want to send to a friend, quote with their own take, reply to, or follow you because of, then keep the topic close to what your audience already cares about. Timing still matters because the For You pipeline filters older material during candidate selection, but consistency beats hunting for one mythical perfect minute; The Spacelab best social media posting schedule for 2026 is a useful companion. The same shift shows up on other platforms too, and the Spacelab Instagram Algorithm 2026 ranking signals guide explains why shares and meaningful interaction keep becoming the new social currency. FAQs What Matters Most to the X Algorithm in 2026? Phoenix predicts what each viewer is likely to do, with shares, replies, quote posts, DM shares and follows carrying stronger published weights than Likes. Does One Report Cancel Out Hundreds of Likes on X? No. X says the published weights multiply predicted probabilities for each viewer, not raw engagement totals, so they shouldn’t be read as a one-for-one points system. How Can Creators Get More Reach on X in 2026? Create posts people want to share, quote, discuss or follow you because of, then keep up with the broader creator landscape in the Spacelab Creators hub. For platform updates and tools, visit X.