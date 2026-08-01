XGIMI AURA 3 Max Brings 4K/120Hz Gaming to 120 Inches, and Your TV Suddenly Looks Small

XGIMI’s AURA 3 Max is an ultra-short-throw 4K laser projector built to throw a 120-inch image from just eight inches away, with 4K/120Hz gaming, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision Gaming and a claimed 1ms response time.





The bigger question is whether those wild specs can survive real-world testing, because this thing is basically asking a premium TV, gaming monitor and home theater projector to share one very expensive box.

➜ The real story:

XGIMI looked at the humble living-room wall and apparently decided it needed esports credentials.

The AURA 3 Max is headed to Kickstarter later in 2026, but XGIMI hasn’t announced final U.S. pricing or a firm shipping date.

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XGIMI AURA 3 Max 4K/120Hz Gaming Specs Push UST Projectors Into TV Territory The AURA 3 Max accepts 4K at 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 and adds VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium and 1080p at up to 240Hz, which is a serious gaming feature set for an ultra-short-throw projector. XGIMI is claiming latency as low as 1ms, but that number needs independent testing before anyone rearranges a living room around it. It also lands as premium gaming hardware keeps getting pricier, including the Xbox Series X25, which makes the AURA 3 Max feel very on trend even before we know its price.

XGIMI AURA 3 Max Brightness, Contrast and 120-Inch Screen Make the Bigger Bet Gaming is only half the pitch, because the AURA 3 Max is rated at 5,700 ISO lumens and up to 8,000:1 native contrast from a dual-iris optical system. Its RGB triple-laser engine targets 110 percent of BT.2020 color, while Google TV, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced and an 80W Harman Kardon audio system push it closer to a full TV replacement. The 0.163:1 throw ratio is the practical magic trick: a 120-inch image from eight inches off the screen means no ceiling mount and no projector hanging over the couch. That all sounds excellent on paper, but price, measured contrast and real gaming latency will decide whether the AURA 3 Max becomes a new premium benchmark or simply an extremely ambitious spec sheet.

FAQs

What Is the XGIMI AURA 3 Max? The XGIMI AURA 3 Max is a premium 4K ultra-short-throw RGB triple-laser projector designed for giant-screen movies, streaming and high-refresh-rate gaming.

Does the XGIMI AURA 3 Max Support 4K at 120Hz? Yes, it supports 4K/120Hz from compatible HDMI 2.1 sources, along with VRR, ALLM, AMD FreeSync Premium and a claimed response time as low as 1ms.