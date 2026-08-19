XS Nightclub Grand Reopening 2026: RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris and Diplo Take Over Wynn Las Vegas

XS Nightclub will reopen at Wynn Las Vegas on November 5 after a three-month renovation, launching a four-night run with RÜFÜS DU SOL, The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris and Diplo b2b HUGEL.





The lineup is familiar on purpose, but the interesting part is what a completely reworked XS looks and feels like after 17 years on the Strip.

➜ The real story: Vegas clubs can chase novelty all day, but XS is betting that history plus better rooms and better tech still beats starting from zero.

The club opened on New Year’s Eve 2008 and became one of the defining rooms of the Las Vegas EDM boom.

The renovation brings refreshed interiors and new technology, while the basic promise stays intact: huge DJs, glossy production and a room built for spectacle.





XS Nightclub Reopening Lineup Starts With RÜFÜS DU SOL on November 5 Opening weekend is basically a compressed history lesson in modern Vegas dance music. RÜFÜS DU SOL starts things Thursday, November 5 with a DJ set, followed by The Chainsmokers on Friday, November 6 and Calvin Harris on Saturday, November 7. Diplo and HUGEL close the first weekend with a back-to-back set on Sunday, November 8. It’s not a random pile of headliners either. These are artists with long ties to Wynn nightlife, so the booking works as both a reopening party and a reminder of how much Las Vegas club culture has been built around recurring artist relationships.

What the XS Nightclub Renovation Changes at Wynn Las Vegas The physical changes are still being kept deliberately vague, which is doing a decent job of making the reopening feel like an actual reveal instead of a furniture catalog. What is confirmed is a full redesign with refreshed interiors and new technology, while the club keeps the indoor-outdoor identity that made XS distinctive in the first place. That balance matters. A venue with this much history doesn’t need to erase itself to feel current, and that’s the more interesting lane to watch across electronic music news as legacy clubs compete with newer rooms built around bigger screens, heavier production and faster spectacle.

Why the XS Nightclub Grand Reopening Matters for Las Vegas EDM in 2026 XS helped normalize the idea that a Las Vegas nightclub could function like a major destination venue, not just somewhere to keep the night going after dinner. The reopening is a test of whether that model can stay relevant without turning into a nostalgia exercise, and the first lineup suggests the answer is yes. RÜFÜS DU SOL and The Chainsmokers also appear on the current Austin City Limits 2026 lineup, which shows how easily festival headliners now move between giant fields and prestige club rooms. For more of that crossover, the Spacelab Music Festival Guide tracks the bigger electronic and multi-genre calendar.