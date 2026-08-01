Xiaomi Just Launched the Xring O3, Its Second Flagship Phone Chip, and Qualcomm Should Pay Attention

Xiaomi just launched the Xring O3, its second in-house flagship phone chip, and it’s built on a 3nm process for the company’s next wave of premium hardware.

The more interesting part is where it’s headed: a new flagship foldable that could put Xiaomi’s silicon directly in the line of fire with Qualcomm and Huawei.

➜ The real story: Xiaomi isn’t just trying to make a faster phone. It’s trying to own more of the stack, which is how smartphone companies turn hardware into a long-term strategy instead of a yearly spec sheet shuffle.

Xiaomi’s custom-chip push is a little like deciding to roast your own coffee after years of buying beans from somebody else. It costs more, it’s harder to get right, and suddenly every cup becomes your problem, but the payoff is control.

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What Is Xiaomi’s Xring O3 Flagship Phone Chip? Xiaomi’s Xring O3 is its second in-house flagship phone chip, following the Xring O1 flagship chipset that debuted in the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Pad 7 Ultra. The new processor is built on TSMC’s 3nm process, and it reportedly supports LPDDR6 memory with bandwidth up to 113.8GB/s. In plain English, that gives Xiaomi more room to tune speed, power use, on-device AI and camera processing around its own software.

Why Xiaomi’s Xring O3 Matters for Foldable Phones and Qualcomm Xiaomi is expected to use the Xring O3 in an upcoming flagship foldable, with early shipment expectations in the hundreds of thousands. That’s a smaller launch than a mainstream phone, but foldables are where premium Android brands fight for attention, margins and bragging rights. It also gives Xiaomi a clearer answer to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon platform and Huawei’s strength in China’s foldable market. The chip won’t magically solve Xiaomi’s global availability problem, but it shows the company wants control over performance, battery life and AI features, not just a nicer camera bump.

FAQs

What Is the Xiaomi Xring O3? The Xring O3 is Xiaomi’s second in-house flagship smartphone processor, built on a 3nm process for high-end phones and other devices.

Which Xiaomi Phone Will Use the Xring O3? The chip is expected to debut in an upcoming Xiaomi flagship foldable, with more devices likely to follow.