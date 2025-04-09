🔥How to Make Scroll-Stopping Content by Letting Everyone Copy You

We’re basically built to copy each other—especially when someone’s getting hyped for it. On social media, that gets turned way up since the algorithm keeps feeding us what’s already getting love. It makes certain posts or behaviors feel way more normal (and important) than they actually are. Creators can totally use this to their advantage. If your content taps into stuff like wanting to feel seen or part of something, people are way more likely to engage. That’s why using trending formats or jumping into collective moments works—it makes your content feel like it belongs, and everyone wants in. The goal? Make stuff that’s easy to copy. Think challenges, templates, simple visuals. If it looks doable and has some social clout, people are more likely to join in. Also—don’t sleep on repetition. When your posts follow a consistent look or format, they become more recognizable. That familiarity makes it easier for people to vibe with your content. It’s like giving your audience a beat to follow.

Here are 3 go-to tips that work across pretty much every platform:



Use what people already know

Stick to popular sounds, visuals, or post styles. If it feels familiar, folks are more likely to interact without overthinking it.



Make it remixable

Templates, trends, or simple formats that people can tweak or jump into = engagement gold. If it feels easy, they’re in.



Show that people care

Social proof is real. Share the likes, reactions, or comments. When people see others are into it, they want to join the party.



Instagram Use viral Reels audio—it signals you’re in the loop



Keep visuals super relatable—memes, vibes, the usual



Use Stories or carousels to encourage remixes with stickers or questions TikTok Hop on challenges early while they’re climbing



Use Duets and Stitches—they’re made for going viral



Keep it casual and easy to copy—people want to play if it looks low-effort and fun



X (formerly Twitter) Ride the wave of trending phrases or formats



Retweet the love—it shows the convo’s happening



Ask questions or toss out prompts people can quote easily



YouTube Use familiar formats—reactions, daily routines, rankings



Add buzzy keywords to your titles and thumbnails to hook views



Feature your audience—comments, submissions, shoutouts—it builds community and keeps the ripple going