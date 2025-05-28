  🔥 How to Do Social Media Competitor Analysis. Beat Your Rivals at Their Own Game.

|
SEMrush just dropped a step-by-step guide on how to run digital marketing competitor analysis using its full toolkit.
There’s one insight buried in here that could completely change the way you approach your next campaign.
Want to know exactly what your competitors are doing—and how to outplay them?
SEMrush published a sharp guide on how to run a full-stack digital marketing competitor analysis using its suite of tools.
From traffic sources to SEO and social media tactics, it breaks down how to reverse-engineer winning strategies.
There’s one tactic in here that might just flip your entire marketing game.
It involves researching competitors to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and strategies.
The goal is to benchmark your performance, identify market gaps, and refine your digital marketing approach.
Direct Competitors: Offer similar products/services to the same audience.
Indirect Competitors: Offer different products/services but target the same audience or fulfill similar needs.
Brand Competitors: Have strong brand identities and customer loyalty, setting themselves apart through reputation and unique value propositions.
Digital markets evolve rapidly; regular analysis helps you stay ahead.
Monitoring competitors allows you to benchmark performance, identify trends, and discover new opportunities.
Identify Competitors:
Analyze Traffic Sources:
Evaluate SEO Strategies:
Assess Paid Advertising Efforts:
Use the Advertising Research tool to analyze competitors' paid search strategies, including ad copy, keywords, and budget estimates.
Review Social Media Performance:
Benchmarking: Understand where you stand in the market relative to competitors.
Identifying Opportunities: Spot gaps in the market that your business can fill.
Strategic Planning: Inform your marketing strategies with data-driven insights.
Performance Improvement: Learn from competitors' successes and mistakes to enhance your own campaigns.