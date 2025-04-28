🔥Master Social Media Image Sizes: A List For ALL Platforms

Keeping up with all the different social media image sizes can feel like a full-time job, and if you’re already juggling content creation, community management, and everything else, it’s a lot.

Every platform has its own rules, and just when you think you’ve got them down, they change — again. The good news is you don’t have to white-knuckle it alone. Hootsuite can help you not just create content that actually fits each platform, but also schedule everything from one dashboard, so you can post on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more without losing track of what’s going where. Getting your image sizes right isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about making sure your content looks clean, professional, and optimized for engagement. A crisp, properly sized image can be the difference between someone scrolling past or stopping to actually hear what you have to say. Instagram Image Sizes Profile photo: 320 x 320 px

Landscape: 1080 x 566 px

Vertical: 1080 x 1350 px

Square: 1080 x 1080

Stories and Reels: 1080 x 1920



Facebook Image Sizes Profile photo: 196 x 196 px

Landscape: 1080 x 566 px

Vertical: 1080 x 1359 px

Square: 1080 x 1080 px

Stories and Reels: 1080 x 1920 px

Cover photo: 851 x 315 px



X Image Sizes Profile photo: 400 x 400 px

Landscape: 1280 x 720 px

Vertical: 720 x 1280 px

Square: 720 x 720 px

Cover photo: 1500 x 500 px



LinkedIn Image Sizes Profile photo: 400 x 400 px

Landscape: 1200 x 627 px

Vertical: 720 x 900 px

Square: 1200 x 1200 px

Cover photo: 1128 x 191 px



TikTok Image Sizes Profile photo: 20 x 20 px

Landscape (ad): 1920 x 1080 px

Vertical: 1080 x 1920 px

Square (ad): 640 x 640 px

Stories: 1080 x 1920 px