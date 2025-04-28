   
 
Spacelab
Master Social Media Image Sizes: A List For ALL Platforms

  
Keeping up with all the different social media image sizes can feel like a full-time job, and if you’re already juggling content creation, community management, and everything else, it’s a lot.

 

You’ll find a full list of platforms and their recommended image sizes below.

  
 

 

 

Every platform has its own rules, and just when you think you’ve got them down, they change — again.

 

The good news is you don’t have to white-knuckle it alone.

 

Hootsuite can help you not just create content that actually fits each platform, but also schedule everything from one dashboard, so you can post on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more without losing track of what’s going where.

 

Getting your image sizes right isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about making sure your content looks clean, professional, and optimized for engagement.

 

A crisp, properly sized image can be the difference between someone scrolling past or stopping to actually hear what you have to say.

 

 

Instagram Image Sizes

  • Profile photo: 320 x 320 px
  • Landscape: 1080 x 566 px
  • Vertical: 1080 x 1350 px
  • Square: 1080 x 1080
  • Stories and Reels: 1080 x 1920

Facebook Image Sizes

  • Profile photo: 196 x 196 px
  • Landscape: 1080 x 566 px
  • Vertical: 1080 x 1359 px
  • Square: 1080 x 1080 px
  • Stories and Reels: 1080 x 1920 px
  • Cover photo: 851 x 315 px

X Image Sizes

  • Profile photo: 400 x 400 px
  • Landscape: 1280 x 720 px
  • Vertical: 720 x 1280 px
  • Square: 720 x 720 px
  • Cover photo: 1500 x 500 px

LinkedIn Image Sizes

  • Profile photo: 400 x 400 px
  • Landscape: 1200 x 627 px
  • Vertical: 720 x 900 px
  • Square: 1200 x 1200 px
  • Cover photo: 1128 x 191 px

TikTok Image Sizes

  • Profile photo: 20 x 20 px
  • Landscape (ad): 1920 x 1080 px
  • Vertical: 1080 x 1920 px
  • Square (ad): 640 x 640 px
  • Stories: 1080 x 1920 px

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
