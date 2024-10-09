Top Instagram Trends Right Now

Instagram is still one of the top mobile apps in terms of downloads and use.

If you want to grow your following or just stay in the mix on Instagram, keeping up with the trends is a no-brainer.

Think about it—Instagram is always about what’s hot right now.

People want to see fresh, on-point content, and if you're tapping into the latest trends, you’re way more likely to catch their attention. Plus, it shows you’re in tune with what's going on, and that’s how you stay relevant. Keep it current, keep it engaging.

Check back for updates on the trends below! Instagram is a constantly evolving playground, and if you’re not keeping up, you’re probably missing out. Here’s a rundown of what’s currently dominating your feed (and if it’s not, you’re following the wrong people).

Top Instagram Trends To Try Right Now 1. AI-Generated Art AI Tools Image creation like Flux (what X uses for GROK) and DALL·E (what ChatGPT uses) are now the go-to for AI generated art posts. People are using AI to generate wild, dreamlike visuals that are both bizarre and beautiful. It’s like having Salvador Dalí in your pocket. Try this: go to one of these and just start typing text for what you want an image of. It’s wildly addicting, and fun. Then post the one you like best. 2. Photo Dumps (But Make It Aesthetic) The casual, imperfect photo dump trend isn’t going anywhere. But it’s evolved. People are now curating these “random” photos into artfully disorganized collections. It’s like a digital scrapbook, but way cooler. Try this: do one post with your best photo or photos from an event, but then follow that up a day of two later with all of the leftovers. You’ve already created a context with your first post, now your extending the storyline with the photo dump. 3. Dual Camera POVs Instagram’s native dual-camera mode is letting people get creative by showing two perspectives at once—selfie plus scenery. Perfect for the travel crowd or anyone trying to make their brunch look more epic. Try this: create a quick story to shoot: a practical joke or whatever. Then capture your reaction in real time on what happens in the story. Be creative, it doesn’t have to be a joke, but whatever you think of. 4. Threads Integration Instagram's Threads feature is still in beta for some, but it's blending with the main app. Disappearing messages and posts, but with a little more style than your typical story. Expect it to get bigger as it rolls out. Try this: If you’re on Instagram, and haven’t gotten on Threads yet, get started by downloading the app and logging in with your Insta profile. It knows how to recognize you. Then try cross posting from the two apps. You can take a post from one app and post it to the other. 5. 90s Aesthetic The nostalgia train is still at full speed, but it’s now diving deeper into grunge, muted tones, and polaroid-esque filters. Bonus points if you’ve got a bucket hat and a grainy VHS effect going on. Try this: don’t try this if you weren’t there at the time. Leave the 90’s be. It was a great time when we were living in it. But it was an analog phenomenon, so redoing it in a digital world seems fake and contrived. Unless you were there, then please tell us about your experiences! 6. Collaboration Posts The collab feature is still hot, letting users team up for a single post that appears on both profiles. Whether it’s influencers joining forces or brands making a splash, two feeds are better than one. Try this: to get started, just launch a collab with a like-minded friend about some random interest the two of you have --- food, fashion, fitness, whatever. Don’t overthink it, just get together with an idea and start shooting video. Then keep going with more collaborations, with a more thought out approach. Your ideas will grow as you go, just get started. So, if you’re looking to stay relevant on Instagram, these trends are a good start. Check back for updates!

