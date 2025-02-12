Top Social Media Apps

Here’s a look at the biggest apps in the U.S. right now, ranked by daily active users. Spoiler: the usual suspects are still on top. AI is out here changing the game, but let’s be real—social media still owns our attention. Sure, chatbots are getting smarter, and generative AI is making art, but we’re all still glued to our feeds, doomscrolling, liking, and arguing in comment sections. The algorithms know us better than we know ourselves, and as much as tech is evolving, social media isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it’s just getting better at keeping us hooked. Also see our Top Social Media Trends Right Now and Top Instagram Trends guides. Check back for updates. Facebook Facebook is basically the family reunion of the internet—massive, a little chaotic, but somehow still thriving. With over 2 billion daily active users, it’s the king of keeping Boomers engaged while younger users stick around for groups and Marketplace. Meta’s got it locked down from its Menlo Park HQ. YouTube YouTube is the undisputed champ of video content, pulling in 2.5 billion daily users. Whether you’re binging conspiracy theories or pretending to learn a new skill, Google’s golden child remains unstoppable. The algorithm knows you better than your best friend. Instagram Instagram is where aesthetics meet addiction, with 2 billion daily users curating their highlight reels. Reels and Stories keep it fresh, even as TikTok slowly eats its lunch. Meta isn’t letting this one go without a fight. TikTok TikTok is the cultural engine of the internet, fueling trends and ruining attention spans with 1.6 billion daily users. The algorithm’s terrifyingly good at knowing what you want before you do. ByteDance, all the way from Beijing, has us all in a chokehold. Snapchat Snapchat is that friend who refuses to leave the party, hanging on with 453 million daily users. Gen Z still loves its disappearing messages and chaotic Snap Maps. Snap Inc. keeps it alive from Santa Monica. X X is still the go-to spot for real-time conversations, breaking news, and viral moments. With 600 million daily users, it’s where culture happens first—whether it’s sports, politics, or the latest meme. Under Elon Musk’s leadership, the platform continues to evolve, pushing new features and innovation from its San Francisco headquarters. Haters might hate, but people keep showing up on X every day. Reddit Reddit is where the real internet happens, with 70 million users in the trenches of niche communities. It’s a chaotic mix of geniuses, trolls, and people asking the weirdest questions imaginable. Based in San Francisco, it’s the last great forum standing. Pinterest Pinterest is where people go to plan weddings they can’t afford and find recipes they’ll never make. With 135 million daily users, it’s still a visual inspo powerhouse. The San Francisco-based platform is quietly thriving. LinkedIn LinkedIn is corporate social media, but make it ✨networking✨. With 310 million daily users, it’s where people flex promotions and pretend they love their jobs. Microsoft keeps the professionalism alive from Sunnyvale. BeReal BeReal is the anti-influencer app, proving that even chaos can be scheduled. With 6 million daily users, it’s a small but mighty player in the authenticity game. Its Paris-based team is betting on realness in a world of filters. Top 10 Most Used Social Media Apps in the U.S. This table provides a clear overview of the most popular social media platforms based on daily active users, along with their parent companies and headquarters locations. Rank Platform Daily Users (Billions) 1 Facebook 2.11 2 YouTube 2.50 3 Instagram 2.00 4 TikTok 1.60 5 Snapchat 0.453 6 X (Twitter) 0.600 7 Reddit 0.070 8 Pinterest 0.135 9 LinkedIn 0.310 10 BeReal 0.006 Social media isn’t slowing down anytime soon—just evolving into whatever keeps us scrolling. Love it or hate it, we’re all in too deep.