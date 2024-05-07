     
 
Spacelab
Weekend One: October 4 - 6
Weekend Two: October 11 - 13
Austin, Texas
USA
 

ACL Fest 2024 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. It has a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! ACL Fest happens in Zilker Park, and you'll find a diverse lineup on 9 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends.

 

Tickets go on sale at 12 PM CST.

 

The festival is produced by Austin-based company C3 Presents, which also produces Chicago's Lollapalooza.

 

ACL Fest is an extension of the famous Austin City Limits show on public TV. tickets are hard to get in the run-up to the festival, and the lineup is always stellar.

 

The ACL Fest Late Night Shows provide a great chance to your favorite artists after the festival day is over in a more intimate, closer to the stage setting. There's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year.

 

You'll also find phone charging stations, the ACL Eats Food Court and plenty of selfie spaces. Austin City Limits isn't just a music festival, it's an experience and a state of mind. There's also the famous ACL Art Market & social community people can find solace in the Rock & Recycle Program.

 

The previous ACL Fest lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975, Hozier, Kali Chis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Noah Khan, Labrinth, Cigarettes after Sex, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Tove Lo, The Mars Volta, Above & Beyond, Death Grips, M83, Rina Sawayama, The Breeders and more.

 

If you dig ACL Festival, also try Rolling Loud, CRSSD Festival, Coachella, Ubbi Dubbi, Hangout Fest, EDC Las Vegas, BottleRock Festival, Global Dance Festival, Das Energi Festival or Ohana Festival.

 

The ACL Fest live stream partner of is Hulu. Come back here to connect to watch the livestream all weekend as it happens!

 

You’ll be able to livestream performances from across the festival. The live stream schedule of times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

WATCH THE ACL FEST LIVE STREAM >

 

 

 

 

 

The ACL Fest schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

Travis Scott

Radiohead

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sza

blink-182

 

The previous ACL Fest lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975, Hozier, Kali Chis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Noah Khan, Labrinth, Cigarettes after Sex, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Lil Yachty, Mt. Joy, Tove Lo, The Mars Volta, Above & Beyond, Death Grips, M83, Rina Sawayama, The Breeders and more.

 

 

ACL Fest Lineup

 

The ACL Fest lineup before that had had Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Diplo, Lil Durke, Nathaniel Rateliff, Billy Strings, James Blake, The War On Drugs, Spoon, Big Gigantic, Sofi Tukker, Japanese Breakfast and more.

 
 
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
