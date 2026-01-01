Austin City Limits 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Austin City Limits 2027 is expected to take over Zilker Park in Austin for two huge weekends: October 1-3 and October 8-10. Those dates aren’t confirmed yet, but they’re the cleanest projection from the official 2026 schedule, which runs October 2-4 and October 9-11. If ACL keeps the same first-two-weekends-of-October rhythm, the whole festival simply shifts one calendar day earlier in 2027. That means six days of pop, rock, indie, hip-hop, electronic music and everything in between, with Zilker Park doing its annual transformation from giant green lawn into one of the busiest music neighborhoods in America. ➜ The real story: ACL Fest works because it’s a massive festival that still feels tied to Austin. The lineup is global, but the food, skyline, park setting and city-wide after-hours energy keep pulling the weekend back toward the place hosting it. The Austin City Limits 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, and 2027 tickets aren’t on sale. That’s normal this far out. ACL typically reveals the lineup in early May. The 2026 lineup arrived on May 5, with three-day tickets going on sale later that same day. For now, the 2026 festival gives us the best blueprint for what 2027 should look like: two three-day weekends, more than 100 performances across nine stages, big headliners, deep genre variety and a lot of Austin food packed into one park. Explore more festival planning through Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals USA. Austin City Limits 2027 Dates Are Expected for October 1-3 and October 8-10 Weekend One is projected for Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 3, while Weekend Two is projected for Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10. These dates aren’t official, so check back for updates before locking in anything nonrefundable. The projection is straightforward. Austin City Limits 2026 runs Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, followed by Friday, October 9 through Sunday, October 11. Move that same weekend pattern onto the 2027 calendar and you land on October 1-3 and October 8-10. ACL has used the two-weekend format since 2013, and both weekends take place at Zilker Park in Austin. The exact daily hours for 2027 haven’t been posted. In 2026, the festival generally runs from around noon until 10 PM, although individual gate times can change. Get official updates from the Austin City Limits Music Festival website. What Kind of Music Will the Austin City Limits 2027 Lineup Feature? The Austin City Limits lineup for 2027 hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates when the artist poster drops. The ACL Fest lineup is typically announced early in the year, usually in early May. In 2026, the full lineup landed on May 5. Musically, ACL is built to move. Electronic, rock, indie, pop, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, K-pop and alternative artists all fit inside the festival’s booking lane, with the biggest names sharing the weekend with developing acts, Austin locals and left-field discoveries. The previous lineup included major names like Charli XCX, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, The xx, Skrillex and Kings of Leon. Turnstile, Labrinth, Lola Young, The Chainsmokers, Young Miko, Bleachers, Blood Orange, The War on Drugs and Leon Thomas were also part of the 2026 bill, which gives a pretty good read on how wide ACL likes to cast the net. One thing to remember is that the two weekends are usually very similar, but not perfectly identical. In 2026, Skrillex is a Weekend One headliner while Kings of Leon takes the equivalent top-line slot on Weekend Two, and several other artists are weekend-specific. That slight split keeps the second weekend from feeling like a total replay and gives the lineup just enough variation to make people argue about which weekend won. Get the latest from the official ACL Fest lineup page. For another very different version of Austin music discovery, see Spacelab’s SXSW Music Festival 2027 guide. Austin City Limits 2027 Tickets and Expected Pricing Austin City Limits 2027 tickets haven’t been released yet, so there are no official 2027 prices. The 2026 sale is the useful benchmark. When three-day tickets launched on May 5, General Admission started at $365, GA+ started at $750, VIP started at $1,670 and Platinum started at $5,670. Those were opening prices, not permanent prices. ACL uses tiered pricing, so later inventory costs more as cheaper allotments sell through. By festival time in 2026, the official ticket page showed three-day GA from $390 and GA+ from $775, with premium tiers moving higher as well. One-day GA was listed from $170. GA gets you into Zilker Park for all three days of the weekend you buy. GA+ adds dedicated lounge amenities, while VIP adds premium hospitality and viewing areas. Platinum is the top public tier, with the biggest jump in comfort, food, drinks and stage access. ACL also sells one-day tickets later in the cycle, plus hotel packages and higher-end group hospitality experiences. The festival’s 2026 ticket page also uses flexible payment options for qualifying purchases. If 2027 follows the normal pattern, the first three-day sale should arrive around the lineup announcement, with single-day tickets coming later after the daily breakdown is released. Check the official Austin City Limits ticket page for the 2027 sale. Until that page flips over, any 2027 price floating around online is an estimate, not an official number. Austin City Limits 2027 at Zilker Park ACL Fest takes place at Zilker Metropolitan Park at 2100 Barton Springs Road in Austin, Texas. The location is a huge part of the festival’s identity. Zilker sits beside Barton Creek and Lady Bird Lake, with downtown Austin rising in the background and the park’s open lawns giving the festival room for nine stages without losing the city around it. The official festival site describes the current setup as more than 100 performances across nine stages, plus local food, drinks, merch, water stations and premium areas. Getting there is intentionally not a normal drive-and-park situation. ACL says there’s no parking at Zilker Park or in the surrounding neighborhoods during the festival, so shuttles, rideshare, biking and walking routes are the practical move. Families get a little help too. The festival is all ages, and in standard GA, GA+ and VIP areas, children eight and under can enter free with a ticketed adult, subject to the festival’s current limits and rules. If you’re building a broader 2027 festival run, Spacelab’s Lollapalooza 2027 guide is a good comparison for another C3-produced city festival with a very different urban footprint. Why ACL Fest Still Feels Like Austin at Festival Scale Austin City Limits Music Festival started in 2002 after Austin PBS and C3 Presents teamed up around the name and spirit of the long-running Austin City Limits television series. It grew from a smaller early-2000s festival into one of the biggest weekends on the U.S. calendar, then expanded to two weekends in 2013. The scale is obvious now, but the Austin part still matters. ACL Eats pulls in local restaurants, the park sits right inside the city, the official ACL Fest Nights shows push the party into clubs and theaters after dark, and the lineup always leaves room for Texas artists next to the global names. That combination is the reason ACL can feel huge without becoming completely anonymous. You can watch a stadium-level pop star, catch an indie band two stages over, eat something that actually came from Austin and still see the downtown skyline when you turn around. For 2027, the big things to watch are simple: official dates, the early-May lineup window and the first three-day ticket drop. Keep this page bookmarked, and use the Spacelab Music Festival Guide to keep moving through the rest of the 2027 festival calendar. FAQs When is Austin City Limits 2027? Austin City Limits 2027 is projected for Weekend One on October 1-3 and Weekend Two on October 8-10. Those dates aren’t confirmed yet and are based on the official October 2-4 and October 9-11 schedule for 2026. Where will Austin City Limits 2027 take place? ACL Fest is expected to return to Zilker Metropolitan Park at 2100 Barton Springs Road in Austin, Texas. Has the Austin City Limits 2027 lineup been announced? No. The Austin City Limits 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet. ACL typically reveals its lineup in early May, and the 2026 lineup was announced on May 5. Who played Austin City Limits in 2026? The biggest names on the 2026 lineup included Charli XCX, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, The xx, Skrillex and Kings of Leon, with Turnstile, Labrinth, Lola Young, The Chainsmokers, Young Miko, Bleachers and Blood Orange also on the bill. How much will Austin City Limits 2027 tickets cost? Official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. At the 2026 launch, three-day tickets started at $365 for GA, $750 for GA+, $1,670 for VIP and $5,670 for Platinum. Prices rose through later tiers. Is the ACL lineup the same both weekends? Most of the lineup usually appears both weekends, but ACL can book weekend-specific artists. In 2026, Skrillex is exclusive to Weekend One while Kings of Leon plays Weekend Two, with several other differences farther down the poster. Is Austin City Limits all ages? Yes. ACL Fest is an all-ages festival. Under the current GA, GA+ and VIP policy, children eight and under can enter free with a ticketed adult, with limits on the number of children per adult.