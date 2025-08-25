|
Bass Canyon has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheater and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival. Check back for updates on Bass Canyon 2025.
The expected Bass Canyon 2025 dates are August 15 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.
The Bass Canyon 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.
Hit the Bass Canyon 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:
Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.
Absolutely VITAL essentials are comfortable footwear, a jacket, ear plugs, a hat, sunglasses, water bottle or hydration pack, credit card, ID for alcohol, phone charger (consider a solar phone charger), hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes (sometimes a shower is hard to get) and protein bars for low-cost eating essentials.
The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excison (three sets), Ganja White Night, Habstrakt, Joyryde, LSDream, Rusko, Zeds Dead and more.
The Bass Canyon schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.
The Bass Canyon lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
