DATES: August 15 -17

LOCATION: The Gorge, Washington, USA
 
 

Bass Canyon has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheater and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival. Check back for updates on Bass Canyon 2025.

 

BASS CANYON DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Bass Canyon 2025 dates are August 15 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.

 

BASS CANYON LINEUP

 

The Bass Canyon 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

BASS CANYON TICKETS

 

Hit the Bass Canyon 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

 

 

FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS

 

Absolutely VITAL essentials are comfortable footwear, a jacket, ear plugs, a hat, sunglasses, water bottle or hydration pack, credit card, ID for alcohol, phone charger (consider a solar phone charger), hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes (sometimes a shower is hard to get) and protein bars for low-cost eating essentials.

 

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excison (three sets), Ganja White Night, Habstrakt, Joyryde, LSDream, Rusko, Zeds Dead and more.

 

Bass Canyon 2025 tickets

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

WHAT IS THE BASS CANYON 2025 LOCATION?

 

Bass Canyon is located at

 

 

WHAT ARE THE BASS CANYON 2025 DATES?

 

The Bass Canyon dates are

 

 

BASS CANYON 2025 SCHEDULE

 

The Bass Canyon schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

BASS CANYON 2025 LINEUP

 

The Bass Canyon lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

