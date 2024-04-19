Bass Canyon 2024 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheater and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival. Check back for updates on Bass Canyon tickets.

The latest news for Bass Canyon as of April 19:

The Bass Canyon lineup IS OUT! Excison (three sets), Ganja White Night, Habstrakt, Joyryde, LSDream, Rusko, Zeds Dead and more. Hit the Bass Canyon 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The Bass Canyon 2024 dates are August 16 -18.

Hit the tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

In 2024, Bass Canyon will continue to push a creative edge with its visuals, lasers, and pyrotechnics.

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, GRiZ, Knife Party, Pendulum, Funtcase, Boogie T, Kill The Noise, Sullivan King and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb .9 at 12:00 PM PST.

The Bass Canyon venue map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

The Bass Canyon schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.