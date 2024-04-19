     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2024 Divider 2025 Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 

 

   
 
Shim   Shim
Bass Canyon 2024
Start Date: August 16
End Date: August 18
The Gorge, Washington, USA
 
 

Bass Canyon 2024 has a lineup of non-stop bass bass music paired with stage production from The Paradox! Excision has partnered with The Gorge Amphitheater and Live Nation to create the ultimate west coast bass music festival. Check back for updates on Bass Canyon tickets.

 

The latest news for Bass Canyon as of April 19:

 

The Bass Canyon lineup IS OUT! Excison (three sets), Ganja White Night, Habstrakt, Joyryde, LSDream, Rusko, Zeds Dead and more. Hit the Bass Canyon 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The Bass Canyon 2024 dates are August 16 -18.

 

Hit the tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

BASS CANYON TICKETS
 
BASS CANYON TICKETS ON STUBUB

 

 

Bass Canyon 2024

 

Since Bass Canyon is a single-stage festival, you'll never find scheduling conflicts for overlapping acts. You'll also get the visual ride of gorgeous mountain views highlighted by lasers, lights and sound from The Paradox stage production.

 

In 2024, Bass Canyon will continue to push a creative edge with its visuals, lasers, and pyrotechnics.

 

Bass Canyon 2024

 

The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, GRiZ, Knife Party, Pendulum, Funtcase, Boogie T, Kill The Noise, Sullivan King and more.

 

Bass Canyon 2024

 

If you dig Bass Canyon, you might also want to check out Lost Lands, Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico AND Escape Halloween.

 

Bass Canyon 2024 tickets

 

 

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb .9 at 12:00 PM PST. Check back for updates and access to tickets!

 

Hit the button below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

BASS CANYON TICKETS
 
BASS CANYON TICKETS ON STUBUB

 

 

2024 Bass Canyon

 

Bass Canyon map

 

The Bass Canyon venue map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

 

 

 

BASS CANYON 2024 Schedule

 

The Bass Canyon schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

BASS CANYON 2024 LINEUP

 

Bass Canyon 2024 lineup

 

The Bass Canyon lineup for 2024!

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to Bass Canyon tickets:

 

BASS CANYON TICKETS
 
BASS CANYON TICKETS ON STUBUB

 

 

 

Bass Canyon Lineup Rumors 2024

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Bass Canyon lineup rumors.

 

Bear Grillz

Excision

Subtronics

 

 

 

Bass Canyon lineup


The previous Bass Canyon lineup had Excision, Liquid Stranger, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, GRiZ, Knife Party, Pendulum, Funtcase, Boogie T, Kill The Noise, Sullivan King and more.

 

 

 

Bass Canyon 2024 lineup

 

 

BASS CANYON Lineup

 

The Bass Canyon lineup before that had Excision, Diesel, LSDream, Zomboy, Bear Grillz, Subtronics, Kayzo, SVDDEN DEATH and more all top the lineup!

     
     
     
 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     