     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA

NEWS Divider 2024 Divider STORE Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: June 13
End Date: June 16
Manchester, Tennessee
USA

Bonnaroo 2024 has multiple stages with a lineup of Indie Rock, Electronic Music, Alternative, Hip Hop, Americana, Bluegrass, Folk & Reggae, among other musical styles.

 

Here's the latest Bonnaroo news as of March 13:

 

  • The Outeroo lineup has Chase & Status and Fisher & Friends takeover days at Where In The Woods, plus a BIG lineup at House of Yes, as well as Glactic Giddy Up plus a whole bunch of activities. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see everything that's happening.
  • After Hours Lineup: The After Hours lineup has performances from Fisher, T-Pain, Thundercat, Melanie Martinez & more starting at midnight and and going until the wee hours. See the Lineup section farther below to see everyone who's performing.

  • Dates: June 13-16, 2024

  • Location: Manchester, TN

  • Lineup: The Bonnaroo 2024 lineup features headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Billie Eilish. You can see the full lineup and schedule in the Lineup section farther below.

  • Tickets: Tickets are on sale now, with options for 1-day, 2-day, and 4-day passes. You can also purchase tickets with a layaway plan. Hit the buttons below to check prices and availability.

 

 

BONNAROO TICKETS
 
BONNAROO TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Bonnaroo 2024

 

The official Bonnaroo 2024 dates are June 13 - 16.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for Bonnaroo 2024. Updates are coming soon.

 

Bonnaroo 2024

 

Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.

 

Hit the Bonnaroo lineup section farther below for a complete list who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

Bonnaroo also offers art installations and exhibits, a comedy and cinema tent, yoga classes, and even a Ferris wheel. Food is also a big part of the Bonnaroo experience, with food vendors offering everything from classic festival fare to gourmet cuisine.

 

Bonnaroo is produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is located at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

 

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup

 

The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters headline! Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Baby Keep, Lil Nasty X Paramore, Velfpeck, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, GRiZ, My Morning Jacket, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Louis The Child, Alesso, Noah Khan, Korn, Pixies and more.

 

The creators of Bonnaroo also bring us festivals like Forecastle Festival and the Railbird Festival.

 

If you dig Bonnaroo, also try Ultra Music Festival.

 

The Bonnaroo 2024 lineup and Bonnaroo 2024 tickets are below!

 

Bonnaroo 2024 tickets

 

 

Hit the buttons below to check prices and availability.

 

BONNAROO TICKETS
 
BONNAROO TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Bonnaroo 2024 tickets

 

This is what Bonnaroo tickets will cost:

  • Four-day general admission starting at $355
  • Four-day general admission-plus starting at $695
  • Four-day VIP starting at $900
  • Four-day platinum starting at $4,155

 

When Do Bonnaroo Tickets Go On Sale?

 

The ticket presale started Nov. 16 and was open until Jan. 4. The general on sale started Jan. 11.

 

Bonnaroo 2024 location

 

How do I get to Bonnaroo?

 

Bonnaroo is located in Manchester, Tennessee, which is about an hour southeast of Nashville.

 

The closest airport is Nashville International Airport (BNA) and there are also shuttle options available for festival-goers. If you’re driving, there are designated parking areas and shuttles to transport you and your gear to the festival grounds.

 

Bonnaroo tickets

 

See what Bonnaroo 2024 tickets are like SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Bonnaroo map

 

The previous Bonnoroo map of Centeroo

 

 

Bonnaroo map

 

The previous Bonnaroo map of Outeroo

 

 

2024 Bonnaroo tickets

 

Bonnaroo 2024 will be incredible

 

 

 

Bonnaroo Livestream 2024

 

 

The Bonnaroo live stream is usually happens on Hulu, with previous livestreams also being on YouTube.

 

Check back for the live stream schedule when it's announced.

 

 

 

Bonnaroo Schedule 2024

 

The Bonnaroo schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Bonnaroo Lineup 2024

 

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup

 

The Bonnaroo lineup for 2024! The Outeroo & set will be announced soon.

 

 

BONAROO TICKETS

 

Hit the buttons below to check prices and availability.

 

BONNAROO TICKETS
 
BONNAROO TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Bonnaroo After Hours lineup

 

The Bonnaroo After Hours lineup

 

 

 

Bonnaroo lineup

 

 

Bonnaroo Lineup

 

The Bonnaroo lineup for 2024 had Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters headline! Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Baby Keep, Lil Nasty X Paramore, Velfpeck, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, GRiZ, My Morning Jacket, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Louis The Child, Alesso, Noah Khan, Korn, Pixies and more.

 

 

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup

 

The Bonnaroo After Hours lineup

 

 

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup

 

The Bonnaroo Who stage lineup

 

 

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup

 

The Bonnaroo Where In The Woods lineup

 

 

Bonnaroo lineup

 

The Bonnaroo Galactic Giddy-Up lineup

 

 

Bonnaroo lineup

 

The Bonnaroo Outeroo lineup

 

 

 

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup

 

 

Bonnaroo Lineup

 

The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Gryffyn, J. Cole, Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Illenium, Flume, Machine Gun Kelley, 21 Savage, Roddy Rich, Clozee, Robert Plant & Alisson Krauss, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sidepiece, Disclosure, $uicideBoy$, Rezz, Lane8, Role Model, Porter Robinson, CHVRCHES, Puscifer, and more.

 

 

 

Bonnaroo 2024 lineup

 

Bonnaroo Lineup

 

The Bonnaroo lineup from the year before that had Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Tyler The Creator are headliners. Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, Run The Jewels, My Morning Jacket, Lil Bay, deadmau5, G-Eazy and more. 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     