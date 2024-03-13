Bonnaroo 2024 has multiple stages with a lineup of Indie Rock, Electronic Music, Alternative, Hip Hop, Americana, Bluegrass, Folk & Reggae, among other musical styles.

Here's the latest Bonnaroo news as of March 13:

The Outeroo lineup has Chase & Status and Fisher & Friends takeover days at Where In The Woods, plus a BIG lineup at House of Yes, as well as Glactic Giddy Up plus a whole bunch of activities. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see everything that's happening.

The After Hours lineup has performances from Fisher, T-Pain, Thundercat, Melanie Martinez & more starting at midnight and and going until the wee hours.





Location: Manchester, TN





The Bonnaroo 2024 lineup features headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Billie Eilish.





Tickets: Tickets are on sale now, with options for 1-day, 2-day, and 4-day passes. You can also purchase tickets with a layaway plan. Hit the buttons below to check prices and availability.

The official Bonnaroo 2024 dates are June 13 - 16.

Check out great Bonnaroo stages like The Grind, The Grove, The Arch, The Tower, and The Fountain! You can learn more about the Bonnaroo experience including music & entertainment, camping & plazas, activities at the festival, 'Next Level Eats' and more.



Bonnaroo also offers art installations and exhibits, a comedy and cinema tent, yoga classes, and even a Ferris wheel. Food is also a big part of the Bonnaroo experience, with food vendors offering everything from classic festival fare to gourmet cuisine.

Bonnaroo is produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment and is located at Great Stage Park on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

The previous Bonnaroo lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters headline! Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Baby Keep, Lil Nasty X Paramore, Velfpeck, Tyler Childers, Marcus Mumford, GRiZ, My Morning Jacket, The Revivalists, Portugal. The Man, Louis The Child, Alesso, Noah Khan, Korn, Pixies and more.

The creators of Bonnaroo also bring us festivals like Forecastle Festival and the Railbird Festival.



Four-day general admission starting at $355

Four-day general admission-plus starting at $695

Four-day VIP starting at $900

Four-day platinum starting at $4,155

The ticket presale started Nov. 16 and was open until Jan. 4. The general on sale started Jan. 11.

How do I get to Bonnaroo?

Bonnaroo is located in Manchester, Tennessee, which is about an hour southeast of Nashville.

The closest airport is Nashville International Airport (BNA) and there are also shuttle options available for festival-goers. If you’re driving, there are designated parking areas and shuttles to transport you and your gear to the festival grounds.

The previous Bonnoroo map of Centeroo The previous Bonnaroo map of Outeroo

The Bonnaroo live stream is usually happens on Hulu, with previous livestreams also being on YouTube.

Check back for the live stream schedule when it's announced.

The Bonnaroo schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.