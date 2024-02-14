 
Spacelab
Ultra Music Festival 2024
Start Date: March 22
End Date: March 24
Miami, Florida, USA
 

Ultra 2024 is a tropical oasis of electronic musicians and minds in Miami with a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Tickets are already on sale.


The full lineup for Ultra Music Festival 2024 has been released! It's not expected to change further.

  • The Ultra 2024 dates are March 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, 2024 in Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami, Florida.
  • You can find the complete lineup in the Ultra Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below.
  • The lineup is divided by stage: RESISTANCE Ultra Miami, Ultra Miami Stage, Live Arena, Worldwide Stage, A State of Trance, Carl Cox & Friends, Arcadia Spectacular, and UMF Radio Stage.
  • Some of the biggest headliners include: David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Zedd, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers.
  • Tickets are still available, but some tiers are sold out. Hit the Ultra Music Festival tickets section below to check out ticket prices and availability.

Hit the Ultra Music Festival tickets section farther below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

Ultra Music Festival 2024

 

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2024 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!

 

Ultra Music Festival 2024

 

Where is Ultra Music Festival Located?

 

Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

 

Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees. The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

 

The Ultra 2024 live stream happens every year, check out the Live Stream section farther below for details.

 

Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets from 2024, archived for you to experience.

 

Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

 

Ultra Music Festival 2024

 

The previous Ultra lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

 

Also check out Ultra Europe, Ultra Japan and Ultra Australia to see what other Ultra events are like worldwide.

 

If you like Ultra Music Festival, you should also consider EDC Mexico, Hangout Fest, EDC Las Vegas, Sunset Music Festival, Movement Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Rolling Loud Miami, Electric Zoo, Imagine Music Festival, Lost Lands and EDC Orlando.

 

The Ultra 2024 lineup and Ultra 2024 tickets are below!

 

Ultra Music Festival tickets

 

 

Tickets are currently on sale. At last check, VIP tickets were 85% sold out.

 

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to Ultra Miami tickets.

 

Ultra Music Festival 2024 Live Stream

 

Come back here to watch the Ultra live stream!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2024 Schedule

 

The Ultra Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup 2024

 

Ultra Music Festival lineup

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup

 

The phase two Ultra Music Festival lineup for 2024!

 

Check out the headliners: Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Afrojack, Alan Walker, Amelie Lens, Armin Van Buuren, Artbat, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Chase And Status, David Guetta, Dubfire, Ilario Alicante, Elderbrook, Eric Prydz, Excision, Fisher X Chris Lake, Gryffin, Hardwell, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Klangkuenstler, Kshmr, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Masteria, Nina Kraviz, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Peggy Gou, Reinier Zonneveld, Rl Grime, Sasha Digweed, Seven Lions, Svdden Death, Steve Aoki, Subtronics, Tiesto, Vintage Culture, Zeds Dead.

 

 

 

Tickets are currently on sale.

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup RUMORS

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Ultra lineup rumors.

 

Rezzmau5

Alesso

Amelie Lens

 

 

 

 

 


2024 Ultra lineup

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup

 

The previous Ultra Music Festival lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes and more. Oh yeah, Swedish House Mafia too.

 

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup 2024

 

The previous Resistance lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup 2024


The Ultra Resistance Stage lineup for Friday had Chris Liebing, Maya Jane Cole, Nicole Moudaber, and more.

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup M2


The Ultra Resistance Miami M2 lineup from Music Week FIND OUT MORE >

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup M2


The Ultra Jacked Stage lineup

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup M2


The Ultra Eats lineup

 

 

 

The Ultra lineup before that had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum, Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha & John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, Kshmr [The Live Experience], Krewella and more.

     
     
     
 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
