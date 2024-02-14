Ultra Music Festival 2024

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2024 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!
Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.
Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees. The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.
Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets from 2024, archived for you to experience.
Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.
The previous Ultra lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.
The phase two Ultra Music Festival lineup for 2024!
Check out the headliners: Adam Beyer, Adriatique, Afrojack, Alan Walker, Amelie Lens, Armin Van Buuren, Artbat, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Chase And Status, David Guetta, Dubfire, Ilario Alicante, Elderbrook, Eric Prydz, Excision, Fisher X Chris Lake, Gryffin, Hardwell, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Klangkuenstler, Kshmr, Madeon, Martin Garrix, Masteria, Nina Kraviz, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Peggy Gou, Reinier Zonneveld, Rl Grime, Sasha Digweed, Seven Lions, Svdden Death, Steve Aoki, Subtronics, Tiesto, Vintage Culture, Zeds Dead.
The previous Ultra Music Festival lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes and more. Oh yeah, Swedish House Mafia too.
The previous Resistance lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.
The Ultra Resistance Stage lineup for Friday had Chris Liebing, Maya Jane Cole, Nicole Moudaber, and more.
The Ultra lineup before that had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum, Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha & John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, Kshmr [The Live Experience], Krewella and more.
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved. Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >