Ultra 2024 is a tropical oasis of electronic musicians and minds in Miami with a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more! Tickets are already on sale.



The full lineup for Ultra Music Festival 2024 has been released! It's not expected to change further.

The Ultra 2024 dates are March 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, 2024 in Bayfront Park, Downtown Miami, Florida.

You can find the complete lineup in the Ultra Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below.

The lineup is divided by stage: RESISTANCE Ultra Miami, Ultra Miami Stage, Live Arena, Worldwide Stage, A State of Trance, Carl Cox & Friends, Arcadia Spectacular, and UMF Radio Stage.

Some of the biggest headliners include: David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Zedd, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers.

Worldwide DJs on the international scene will come to Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2024 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!

Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees. The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

The Ultra 2024 live stream happens every year, check out the Live Stream section farther below for details.

Better yet, head over to the Spacelab Ultra Music Festival live stream page to catch all of the live streams from this weekend, live sets from the previous festival and more. Then come back for live sets from 2024, archived for you to experience.

Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

The previous Ultra lineup had Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

