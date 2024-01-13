Boston Calling 2024 always has great lineup of Indie Rock, Indie Pop, Hip Hop and Alternative Music located at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA. It's produced by Crash Line Productions.

The Boston Calling lineup has Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, The Killers, Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Hozier, Renée Rapp, Khruangbin, Megan Thee Stallion, Young The Giant, Frank Turner, The Revivalists, Luke Hemmings, Jessie Murph and Lovejoy top the lineup.

Hit the Boston Calling 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The Boston Calling 2024 dates for Spring are May 24 - 26.

The Boston Calling experience has over 50 bands on multiple outdoor stages and an indoor arena. Contrary to its name, the Boston Calling Arena is an intimate performance space with musical & comedy performances.

The previous Boston Calling lineup had Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alan’s Morissette, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Noah Kahn, Bleachers, The Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and more.

The festival has four stages festival with the biggest and best performers in live music.

Expect a giant party with a wide variety of food and beverages, services, vendors, activities and more.

Boston Calling Lineup 2024 Boston Calling Lineup The Boston Calling lineup for 2024! Friday Lineup Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Renée Rapp, Young The Giant, Luke Hemmings, David Kushner, Cannons, Beach Weather, Ric Wilson, Madi Diaz, Maris, Divine Sweater, Kieran Rhodes, Kei, Jvk, Justin Clancy, The Wolff Sisters. Saturday Lineup Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Khruangbin, Frank Turner, Jessie Murph, D4vd, The Red Clay Strays, Tanner Usrey, Bad Rabbits, The Castellows, Motherfolk, Senseless Optimism, Tortori, Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Paper Lady, Cakeswagg, Highwater Haulers. Sunday Lineup

The Killers, Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists, Lovejoy, Chappell Roan, Blondshell, Royel Otis, The Heavy Heavy, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Francis Of Delirium, Stefan Thev, The Thing, Fleshwater, Zola Simone, Billy Dean Thomas, Tysk Tysk Task.

Boston Calling 2024 Lineup RUMORS

Weezer

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Boston Calling lineup rumors.

The previous Boston Calling lineup for 2024 had Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alan's Morissette, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Noah Kahn, Bleachers, The Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and more.

The Boston Calling Tivoli Audio Orange Stage lineup

The Boston Calling Food lineup

The Boston Calling lineup before that had The Strokes, Metallica, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Run The Jewels, Weezer, Haim, King Gizzard, Glass Animals, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse Cheap Trick, Japanese Breakfast and more.