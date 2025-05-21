Boston Calling always has great lineup of Indie Rock, Indie Pop, Hip Hop and Alternative Music located at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA. It's produced by Crash Line Productions. Check back for Boston Calling 2025 updates.

The expected Boston Calling 2025 dates are May 23–25, If the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates haven't been confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's located at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

The Boston Calling lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Boston Calling 2025 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Boston Calling 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

The Boston Calling experience has over 50 bands on multiple outdoor stages and an indoor arena. Contrary to its name, the Boston Calling Arena is an intimate performance space with musical & comedy performances.

Hit the Boston Calling 2025 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The previous Boston Calling lineup had Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers,The Killers, Leon Bridges, Trey Anastasio, Hozier and more.and more.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of Boston Calling.

The festival has four stages festival with the biggest and best performers in live music.

Expect a giant party with a wide variety of food and beverages, services, vendors, activities and more.

The Boston Calling 2025 lineup and Boston Calling tickets are below!