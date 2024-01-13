     
 
Spacelab
Start Date: May 24
End Date: May 26
Napa Valley, California
USA
 

BottleRock 2024 has more than 80 musicians in its lineup with fantastic sightlines on several levels! It's a Rock & Indie Music festival in Napa Valley with music stages and a culinary stage.

 

Tickets are on sale!

 

The daily lineups are out now!

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup has Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Mana, Kali Uchis, Megan The Stallion, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Bebe Rexha, Cold War Kids, Action Bronson, Gogol Bordello and Talib Kweli top the list.

 

Hit the BottleRock 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The Bottlerock 2024 dates are May 24 - 26.

 

BottleRock Festival 2024 is a great event to check out in late spring, whether you are anywhere around California or are able to drive there. Tickets can be tough to get but worth it in terms of quality of experience.

 

BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.

 

The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more.

 

This festival is created by the same people who bring us the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

 

The BottleRock Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

 

The BottleRock Festival 2024 dates are May 24 - 26

 

 

At Bottlerock 2024 you can go to wine cabanas to drink plenty of wine, plus there will also be places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails

 

 

The BottleRock Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup by day for 2024!

 

Friday Lineup

Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Nelly, Miike Snow, Bebe Rexha, Jessie Murph, All Time Low, Gogol Bordello, Boywithuke, Chevy Metal, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Royel Otis, The Moss, Say She She, Chris Shiflett, Grace Bowers, Alexsucks, The Takes, Fleece, Con Brio, Akira Galaxy, Sage Bava, Sanho.

 


Saturday Lineup

Pearl Jam, Mana, Kali Uchis, The Kid Laroi, My Morning Jacket, T-Pain, Oliver Tree, Cold War Kids, Tower Of Power, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Jack Kays, Larussell, Momma, Celisse, Deep Sea Diver, Mondo Cozmo, John Cruz, The Alive, Moonalice, Linka Moja, The Aquadolls, Grace Mckagan, Mama Said, Dj Umami, Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

 


Sunday Lineup

Ed Sheeran, Queens Of The Stone Age, Dominic Fike, Norah Jones, The Offspring, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, Action Bronson, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, Colony House, The Soul Rebels Feat. Talib Kweli, Monsieur Periné, Dehd, Bully, Windsor, The Scarlet Opera, Mononeon, Brittany Davis, Tors, Forrest Day, Jane Leo, Jared Harper, Naima, The Silverado Pickups, Sophia Zamani.

 

 

Dua Lipa

Jane's Addiction

Foo Fighters

 

 

 

 


The previous BottleRock Festival lineup announcement had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more.

 

 

The BottleRock Spa Lineup

 

 

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup before that had Metallica, Pink, twenty on pilots and Luke Combs headline! The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pit Bull, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Banks, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Silversun Pickups and more.

