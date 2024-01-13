The BottleRock Festival lineup has Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Mana, Kali Uchis, Megan The Stallion, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Bebe Rexha, Cold War Kids, Action Bronson, Gogol Bordello and Talib Kweli top the list.
BottleRock has gourmet food from Napa chefs and live culinary performances. Also check out wine cabanas to drink plenty of Napa wine, craft beer and specialty cocktails! It isn't just a music festival, it's wine, food and everything that goes along with that.
The previous BottleRock Festival lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo and Duran Duran headline! Lil Nas X, The Smashing Pumpkins, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, The National, Champ, Sheryl Crow Tove Lo, Phantogram and more.
Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Nelly, Miike Snow, Bebe Rexha, Jessie Murph, All Time Low, Gogol Bordello, Boywithuke, Chevy Metal, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Royel Otis, The Moss, Say She She, Chris Shiflett, Grace Bowers, Alexsucks, The Takes, Fleece, Con Brio, Akira Galaxy, Sage Bava, Sanho.
Pearl Jam, Mana, Kali Uchis, The Kid Laroi, My Morning Jacket, T-Pain, Oliver Tree, Cold War Kids, Tower Of Power, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Jack Kays, Larussell, Momma, Celisse, Deep Sea Diver, Mondo Cozmo, John Cruz, The Alive, Moonalice, Linka Moja, The Aquadolls, Grace Mckagan, Mama Said, Dj Umami, Napa Valley Youth Symphony.
Ed Sheeran, Queens Of The Stone Age, Dominic Fike, Norah Jones, The Offspring, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, Action Bronson, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, Colony House, The Soul Rebels Feat. Talib Kweli, Monsieur Periné, Dehd, Bully, Windsor, The Scarlet Opera, Mononeon, Brittany Davis, Tors, Forrest Day, Jane Leo, Jared Harper, Naima, The Silverado Pickups, Sophia Zamani.
The BottleRock Festival lineup before that had Metallica, Pink, twenty on pilots and Luke Combs headline! The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pit Bull, Greta Van Fleet, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Banks, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Silversun Pickups and more.