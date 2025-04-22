🔥Coachella 2026: Where the Music’s Hot and the Outfits Are Even Hotter | Lineup, Tickets and Dates

Coachella is the ultimate music and culture flex.



It’s two weekends in the California desert where huge artists, buzzy up-and-comers, and surprise guests all collide in one massive, aesthetic fever dream. Coachella 2026 is happening April 10-12 and 17-19., and as always, they’ll bring the heat to an already hot desert.



Beyond the music, it’s a full-on scene—fashion moments, art installations, and just about every influencer you’ve ever scrolled past on Instagram, all vibing under the palm trees. The Coachella advance ticket sale starts Friday, May 2 at 11am PT. Check back for updates and access to tickets. Check Coachella tickets: And it’s not just the lineup (which always goes hard). It’s the energy. The Coachella Main Stage has the biggest headliners, Sahara Tent for the wildest EDM and hip-hop parties, and Yuma Tent for underground house and techno heads looking to dance all night. Last year’s year's lineup was stacked with major artists, including headliners Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. Other notable performers include Charli XCX, Missy Elliott, FKA twigs, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kraftwerk. The mix of genres, the way the crowd loses it when a headliner drops their biggest hit, the ridiculous sunsets behind the Ferris wheel—it all adds up to a festival that feels bigger than just music. Imagine stepping into a heatwave of sound and color, where every stage has a different vibe and you’re constantly running into people you follow online.



Daytime is all about exploring, finding shade, and pretending you’re not sunburned, while nighttime turns into this glowing, dreamlike rave across the desert.



And yeah, your feet will hurt, your phone will die, and you’ll spend way too much on food, but you won’t care, because for those few days, it’s like living inside a perfectly curated playlist. Coachella 2026 Lineup The Coachella lineup for 2026 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates. The Coachella advance ticket sale starts Friday, May 2 at 11am PT. Check back for updates and access to tickets. Check Coachella tickets: