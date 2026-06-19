Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 is officially locked in for Sunday, February 7 at Flemington Racecourse, and this one already has a very real reason to circle the date: Tiësto is headlining with a two-hour trance set. So this isn’t one of those festival pages where we’re trying to reverse-engineer next year from an old calendar. The 2027 date, venue, first lineup phase and ticket on-sale are already official. Dreamstate Australia is also calling this its biggest edition yet, with the Melbourne stop returning to the huge open-air setup at Flemington and a sound that now stretches from classic trance and psytrance into techno and hard techno. That mix is probably going to start a few arguments in the trance group chat, which is part of what makes the 2027 lineup interesting before Phase 2 even lands. ➜ The real story: Dreamstate Melbourne is taking the festival’s trance DNA, plugging it into Australia’s current appetite for harder electronic music, then dropping Tiësto back into full trance mode right in the middle of it. That’s a pretty serious nostalgia button to press. Phase 1 already includes Tiësto, BIIA, Billy Gillies, Factor B, Indira Paganotto presents ARTCORE, Infected Mushroom, Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, Onlynumbers, PRADA2000 and Reinier Zonneveld live. More artists are still coming. Dreamstate Australia has been teasing Phase 2, so the lineup below is official but not complete. See more Austalian music festivals here. Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 Date Is Official for February 7 Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 takes place Sunday, February 7 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria. The Sydney edition happens one day earlier on Saturday, February 6 at Sydney Showground. This event is running the same weekend as Dreamstate Sydney. The Melbourne event ran on Sunday, February 8 in 2026, so Dreamstate moves one day earlier in 2027 while keeping the same early-February weekend rhythm. Dreamstate Melbourne is an 18+ event, and Flemington gives the festival the scale it likes: a massive outdoor footprint, room for oversized stage production and enough open sky for the lasers and fireworks to really do their thing. Get the latest on Dreamstate Melbourne dates. The important part is that you don’t need to project anything this time. February 7, 2027 is the official Melbourne date. Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 Lineup Starts With Tiësto in Trance Mode The first Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 lineup phase is already stacked around a pretty obvious centerpiece: Tiësto is performing a two-hour trance set. That matters because modern Tiësto shows usually lean toward the bigger, broader festival side of EDM. Dreamstate is giving Melbourne a chance to hear him reach back toward the sound that made him one of trance music’s defining names in the first place. The official Phase 1 lineup is Tiësto (trance set), BIIA, Billy Gillies, Factor B, Indira Paganotto presents ARTCORE, Infected Mushroom, Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, Onlynumbers, PRADA2000 and Reinier Zonneveld (live). It’s already a revealing mix. Factor B and Billy Gillies keep the trance connection front and center, Infected Mushroom brings the psytrance legacy, while Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, BIIA, Indira Paganotto and Reinier Zonneveld push the bill deeper into techno territory. That wider sound isn’t an accident. Dreamstate began as Insomniac’s dedicated trance world, but the Australian edition has increasingly mixed trance with techno and harder dance styles as the local festival audience has shifted. Dreamstate Australia has said Phase 2 is still coming, so there’s room for more traditional trance names to join the bill before February. Get the latest on the Dreamstate Melbourne lineup. Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 Tickets Are on Sale Now Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 tickets went into presale at 12pm AEST on Thursday, June 18, 2026, followed by the general public on-sale at 12pm AEST on Friday, June 19. Tickets are sold by release, which means the price can move upward as earlier allocations sell out. The official Symbiotic event page currently lists remaining tickets for Melbourne, so the festival isn’t sold out at the moment. General Admission and VIP options have both been promoted for the event. The live Eventflo checkout is the place to check the current release price, booking fees and whatever inventory is still available when you’re ready to buy. Get the latest on Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 tickets. Because ticket releases can change quickly, it’s smarter to treat any old screenshot or resale listing as a snapshot rather than the current official price. If official tickets do sell through, check the event’s approved resale options before wandering into random social-media DMs. A cheap ticket isn’t much of a bargain if the barcode has already had a more interesting weekend than you have. What Dreamstate Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse Feels Like Dreamstate isn’t really built for subtle production. The Australian event leans into giant stages, heavy laser programming, fireworks and large-format visuals, and Flemington gives all of that room to breathe. The venue sits at 448 Epsom Road in Flemington, just northwest of central Melbourne. It’s best known as the home of the Melbourne Cup, but the huge grounds have also become a regular landing spot for major Australian festivals and stadium-scale electronic events. Musically, expect the day to move between melodic trance, uplifting moments, psytrance, faster techno and the tougher end of the current hard-techno wave. Dreamstate Australia now feels less like a strict genre museum and more like a collision point between the old trance faithful and a younger hard-dance crowd. That tension can be messy, but it can also make the festival more interesting. One minute you’re getting emotional over a giant trance breakdown, the next the BPM has gone feral and the lasers look like they’re trying to cut Flemington in half. The 2027 version already has the kind of booking that can bridge those worlds. A proper Tiësto trance set isn’t just another name on the poster, it’s the kind of thing older ravers will absolutely tell younger ravers they’ve been waiting years to hear again. FAQs When is Dreamstate Melbourne 2027? Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 is officially scheduled for Sunday, February 7, 2027 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria. Who is on the Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 lineup? Phase 1 includes Tiësto performing a two-hour trance set, BIIA, Billy Gillies, Factor B, Indira Paganotto presents ARTCORE, Infected Mushroom, Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, Onlynumbers, PRADA2000 and Reinier Zonneveld live. Phase 2 is still to come. How much are Dreamstate Melbourne 2027 tickets? Dreamstate sells tickets in releases, so the current official price depends on which allocation is still available. Presale began June 18 and general sales began June 19, 2026. The official Symbiotic page currently lists remaining tickets, and Eventflo shows the live price and fees at checkout.