Dreamstate Sydney 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Dreamstate Sydney 2027 is officially returning to Sydney Showground on Saturday, February 6, and this time we already have a serious first wave of artists to go with the date. Tiësto is leading Phase 1 with a dedicated trance set, which is pretty much the clearest possible signal that Dreamstate wants its 2027 Sydney edition to feel like an event, not just another stop on the summer festival conveyor belt. The rest of the first lineup announcement moves between trance, techno, psytrance and hard techno, with BIIA, Billy Gillies, Factor B, Indira Paganotto presents ARTCORE, Infected Mushroom, Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, Onlynumbers, PRADA2000 and Reinier Zonneveld live all confirmed. ➜ The real story: Dreamstate Sydney is leaning hard into the idea that trance and techno don’t need to live in separate corners of the rave universe. Put Tiësto’s trance history, pounding modern techno and a ridiculous amount of laser production in the same venue and suddenly February looks a lot less sleepy. The 2027 date and venue are official, tickets are already on sale through Eventflo, and Sydney has moved beyond the earliest ticket releases. Organisers are calling this Dreamstate Australia’s biggest edition yet after record demand in 2026. Unlike a lot of early 2027 festival guides, there’s no need to project the date from last year. Dreamstate Sydney has already locked in the calendar, the venue and Phase 1 of the lineup. See more Austalian music festivals here. Dreamstate Sydney 2027 Date Is Official for February 6 Dreamstate Sydney 2027 takes place Saturday, February 6 at Sydney Showground in Sydney Olympic Park. It’s an 18+ event, and the venue says pass outs aren’t permitted. This event is running the same weekend as Dreamstate Melbourne. The date lands almost exactly where you’d expect after Dreamstate Sydney 2026 took place on Saturday, February 7. The 2027 edition simply shifts one day earlier on the calendar while keeping the festival in the same early-February summer window. Melbourne follows one day later on Sunday, February 7 at Flemington Racecourse, making Dreamstate Australia a two-city weekend even though each city gets its own one-day event. Sydney Showground is also a very different setting from the sprawling outdoor destination-festival model. The focus is much tighter: huge electronic production, a concentrated crowd and a full day built around getting progressively louder, faster and more laser-heavy. Get the latest on Dreamstate Sydney dates. The venue recommends public transport and says Sydney Showground is cashless. It also warns that theatrical lighting, pyrotechnics and smoke will be part of the production, which feels less like a warning and more like the event description doing its job. Dreamstate Sydney 2027 Lineup Has Tiësto, Billy Gillies, Indira Paganotto and More The Dreamstate Sydney 2027 Phase 1 lineup is already stacked, and Tiësto is the obvious headline grabber. He’s playing a trance set, which matters because this isn’t just a standard festival booking with his current mainstage sound pasted onto a Dreamstate poster. Tiësto’s early career is deeply tied to trance, and the promise of a dedicated trance set gives the booking a nostalgic pull without turning the whole thing into a museum piece. It’s a very specific flex aimed straight at people who remember why tracks like “Adagio for Strings” became festival mythology in the first place. The confirmed Phase 1 lineup includes Tiësto (Trance Set), BIIA, Billy Gillies, Factor B, Indira Paganotto presents ARTCORE, Infected Mushroom, Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, Onlynumbers, PRADA2000 and Reinier Zonneveld (Live). That gives Dreamstate a pretty wide electronic lane. Factor B and Billy Gillies cover the melodic and high-energy trance side, Infected Mushroom brings psytrance history, while Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, BIIA, PRADA2000 and Reinier Zonneveld push the day deeper into techno territory. Indira Paganotto’s ARTCORE concept adds another crossover point between psy-influenced sounds and techno, which is basically Dreamstate Australia’s current booking philosophy in miniature: keep the emotional lift of trance, but don’t be afraid to hit considerably harder. Because organisers are calling this Phase 1, the lineup may still expand. No Phase 2 date has been announced yet, so the names above are the confirmed artists rather than guesses. Get the latest on the Dreamstate Sydney lineup. Dreamstate Sydney 2027 Tickets and Prices Dreamstate Sydney sells tickets for the full one-day Sydney event rather than the multi-day weekend pass system you’ll see at festivals like Coachella. Dreamstate Australia announced that its standard 2027 ticket price would be AUD $150. The earliest Sydney pre-purchase allocation sold out, and the event has since moved through later release tiers, so the live Eventflo checkout price can be higher once booking fees and the current release are factored in. That release system is worth paying attention to because the ticket doesn’t suddenly become a better ticket when the tier changes. You’re mostly paying more for waiting longer, which is the least glamorous but most reliable law of festival economics. VIP has also been offered for Dreamstate Australia 2027, with organisers promoting extras including a VIP lanyard and a private bar. VIP inventory has been described as limited, so check the current Eventflo listing rather than assuming it’ll still be there later. Official sales opened with presale at 12pm AEST on Thursday, June 18, followed by the general on-sale at 12pm AEST on Friday, June 19. Tickets remain linked through Eventflo, while Symbiotic currently lists Sydney as having remaining tickets. Get the latest on Dreamstate Sydney tickets. Resale prices can be higher than the original face value, so if Eventflo still has official inventory, that’s the cleaner place to start before wandering into the secondary market. What Kind of Music Will Dreamstate Sydney 2027 Have? Dreamstate started as Insomniac’s trance-focused festival brand, but the Australian version has widened the frame in a very noticeable way. The 2027 Sydney event is being positioned around trance, techno and hard techno rather than pretending all three scenes live in perfectly separate boxes. That means the day can move from big melodic trance and old-school euphoria into psychedelic grooves, faster club music and full-force techno without feeling like somebody accidentally merged two festival posters. The production is part of the identity too. Organisers are promising large-scale stages, laser shows and immersive visual design, while Sydney Showground specifically notes that theatrical lighting, pyrotechnics and smoke will be used during the event. Dreamstate has always understood that trance works best when the room feels slightly larger than reality. Australia’s harder-edged version just adds more kick drums to the equation. Why Dreamstate Sydney Is Becoming a Bigger Deal in Australia Dreamstate has been part of Insomniac’s global festival universe since 2015, but the Australian edition is starting to develop its own personality. Sydney and Melbourne now function as a compact two-city summer run with programming that reaches beyond pure trance into the harder sounds currently dominating Australian dance floors. That evolution makes the Tiësto booking especially smart. Older trance fans get a rare link back to one of the genre’s biggest crossover figures, while the rest of the Phase 1 lineup keeps the event rooted in what club and festival crowds are actually listening to now. There’s also the scale of Sydney Showground itself. It gives Dreamstate room for the giant-stage treatment without losing the intensity that makes a one-day electronic festival feel like a single shared experience instead of six unrelated concerts happening across a field. If the next lineup phase lands well, Dreamstate Sydney 2027 could end up being one of those events where the headline booking gets everyone through the door, then the harder sets are what people argue about on the train home. FAQs When is Dreamstate Sydney 2027? Dreamstate Sydney 2027 is officially scheduled for Saturday, February 6, 2027 at Sydney Showground in Sydney Olympic Park. Who is on the Dreamstate Sydney 2027 lineup? The Phase 1 lineup includes Tiësto performing a trance set, BIIA, Billy Gillies, Factor B, Indira Paganotto presents ARTCORE, Infected Mushroom, Lilly Palmer, Marie Vaunt, Onlynumbers, PRADA2000 and Reinier Zonneveld performing live. How much are Dreamstate Sydney 2027 tickets? Dreamstate Australia announced a standard 2027 ticket price of AUD $150. Sydney has already moved through later ticket releases, so the current Eventflo price can be higher and booking fees may apply.