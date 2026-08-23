Free Earth Festival 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Free Earth Festival 2027 is expected to bring seven days of psytrance, beach camping and sunrise dance floors back to Asprovalta, Greece, with projected dates running August 23–29. The dates, lineup and tickets aren’t official yet, but Free Earth has built a pretty dependable late-August rhythm, so there’s already enough history to make a useful early call. And this isn’t exactly a festival where you show up for one headliner, take three photos and go home. It’s a full-week beach village with three stages, camping, wellness, art and a crowd that appears extremely comfortable with the idea that sunrise is just another set time. ➜ The real story: Free Earth is basically what happens when a psytrance festival decides the dance floor should touch the sea, the campsite should live under trees and seven days somehow still doesn’t feel excessive. The official 2026 festival runs August 24–30 at Asprovalta Camping near Thessaloniki. The festival opens its gates at noon on August 24, the final festival day ends late on August 30, and camping operations continue into August 31. Move that same Monday-through-Sunday pattern forward one calendar year and the best projected window for Free Earth Festival 2027 becomes August 23–29. The 2027 artist lineup hasn’t been announced, and 2027 tickets aren’t on sale. For now, the smartest benchmarks are the 2026 lineup, the festival’s recurring artists and its very detailed 2026 ticket ladder. Check out other Spacelab Festival Guides for Music Festivals 2027 & Music Festivals Europe for more festivals Free Earth Festival 2027 Dates Are Expected for August 23–29 Free Earth Festival 2027 is expected to run Monday, August 23 through Sunday, August 29 at Asprovalta Camping on the coast of northern Greece. Those dates are projected, not official. Free Earth hasn’t announced its 2027 Greece dates yet. The logic is stronger than a random calendar guess, though. The official 2026 edition runs Monday, August 24 through Sunday, August 30, and the 2025 festival also used a Monday-through-Sunday format from August 25 through August 31. If that pattern continues, August 23–29 is the clean 2027 rollover. The 2026 program gives a good idea of how the week unfolds. Gates open at noon on Monday, the Oxygen Stage starts Monday night, the Parvati Stage comes online Tuesday night and the main Enlightenment Stage begins Wednesday night before the festival runs through Sunday. Free Earth isn’t a quick weekend sprint. The gradual stage rollout is part of the design, so the festival feels more like moving into a temporary beach community that keeps getting louder as the week goes on. Get the latest on Free Earth Festival 2027 dates here. What Kind of Music Will the Free Earth Festival 2027 Lineup Feature? Free Earth lives deep inside psychedelic electronic music, with psytrance at the center and plenty of movement around it. The Enlightenment Stage covers a wide spectrum from progressive psytrance through full-on. The Parvati Stage pushes into the darker, more underground side of the scene, while the Oxygen Stage stretches from psychedelic downtempo into dark prog, psytechno and more experimental electronic territory. The official 2026 Enlightenment Stage lineup includes Juno Reactor with a retro DJ set, 1200 Micrograms by Riktam, Ajja, Braincell, Deedrah, Earthling, Freedom Fighters, Fungus Funk, GMS, Koxbox, Rising Dust, Tristan and more. The Parvati Stage adds artists including Arjuna, Dark Elf, Ectogasmics, Giuseppe, Hypogeo, Jahbo, Kokobloko, Rawar and Zik, while Oxygen moves through artists such as Anoebis, Dekel Downtempo, Grouch In Dub, Maiia, Mindsphere, Sensient, Sun Project and Xenomorph. The festival says more than 250 artists, DJs, visionaries, teachers and healers are part of the wider 2026 program, so the music lineup is only one layer of a much bigger week. The 2027 lineup is completely unannounced. The strongest early Spacelab predictions are Tristan, GMS, Giuseppe, Earthling, Koxbox, Dekel and Rising Dust, mainly because those names have appeared repeatedly across recent Free Earth editions or remain closely tied to the festival’s sound. Those are predictions, not leaks and not confirmations. Free Earth has enough recurring favorites that history is useful here, but it also likes pulling in scene legends and unexpected retro sets, so there’s plenty of room for the poster to go sideways in a good way. The 2025 edition, for example, included Shpongle, Hallucinogen, Ace Ventura, Avalon, Space Cat, X-Dream, Eat Static, Tristan, GMS and Koxbox. That gives the festival a nice habit of mixing scene history with current psychedelic dance-floor muscle. Get the latest on the Free Earth Festival 2027 lineup. Free Earth Festival 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Free Earth Festival 2027 tickets haven’t been released, so there are no official 2027 prices yet. The 2026 ticket structure is the best planning benchmark, and it’s unusually transparent about exactly how many passes sit inside each tier. Online 2026 tickets started at €190 for the Blind Bird tier with 200 tickets, then moved to €215 for 300 Early Bird tickets and €240 for 500 Regular tickets. The Late tier is €265 with an allocation of 1,500 tickets, followed by a €290 Final Release tier with 1,000 tickets. Free Earth also uses a separate ambassador system. For 2026, ambassador allocations were €190, €215 and €240, with 500 tickets assigned to each tier. There are also Free Earth + After Earth combo tickets. The 2026 combo structure lists a first tier at €305 and a later tier at €355. As of August 23, 2026, the official Free Earth site shows 4,412 of its 5,000 festival tickets sold, which works out to 88% of capacity. That’s a useful warning for 2027: this isn’t the kind of festival where waiting until the last minute necessarily saves you money. Standard camping is included with the festival ticket, including campsite access, toilets and showers. Premium Earth Village options such as bell tents, tipis and furnished tents cost extra. Free Earth also says it doesn’t sell daily tickets. The standard festival ticket covers the full event, which makes sense because the whole concept is built around living inside the festival for the week rather than dropping in for a single night. Get the latest on Free Earth Festival 2027 tickets. Don’t treat the 2026 prices as a promise for 2027. The tier names, allocations, combo structure or total price could all change when the next sale begins. Why Free Earth Festival Feels Different From the Giant EDM Circuit The obvious answer is the beach. Asprovalta Camping sits on the Strymonian Gulf near Thessaloniki, with forest camping, deep natural shade and the sea directly beside the festival. The official location is listed at 40.7099° N, 23.7058° E, roughly 50 minutes by car from Thessaloniki Airport. That changes the whole rhythm. You can dance for hours, walk back toward the water, disappear under the trees, sleep for an amount of time that probably doesn’t qualify as responsible and then do it again. Free Earth also deliberately caps attendance at 5,000 people. That’s tiny compared with the mega-festival circuit, and the organizers explicitly frame the limit as a way to protect the dance-floor experience and the community feel. Outside the music, the festival adds the AUM Healing Area, workshops, cultural spaces, art, the Agora marketplace and a camping setup that makes the week feel more like a temporary psychedelic village than a fenced-off concert site. If you want to compare that intimate beach format with a much larger electronic festival machine, Spacelab’s Creamfields 2027 guide is almost the opposite end of the spectrum: huge production, huge crowds and a late-August calendar slot that lands just days after the projected Free Earth weekend. Free Earth is smaller, stranger and much more immersive. The appeal isn’t that it tries to compete with mainstream EDM festivals. It’s that it doesn’t seem interested in becoming one. FAQs When is Free Earth Festival 2027? Free Earth Festival 2027 is expected to take place August 23–29, 2027. Those dates are projected from the official 2026 Monday-through-Sunday schedule and haven’t been announced by the festival yet. Where will Free Earth Festival 2027 take place? Free Earth Festival is expected to return to Asprovalta Camping, Riviera 570 21, Greece, near Thessaloniki on the Strymonian Gulf. The official venue coordinates are 40.7099° N, 23.7058° E. How much will Free Earth Festival 2027 tickets cost? Official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. As a benchmark, 2026 online passes ranged from €190 for Blind Bird tickets to €290 for the Final Release. Free Earth + After Earth combo tickets were listed at €305 and €355. Who is playing Free Earth Festival 2027? The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Early Spacelab predictions include Tristan, GMS, Giuseppe, Earthling, Koxbox, Dekel and Rising Dust, based on repeat bookings and recent Free Earth lineups. None of those artists is confirmed for 2027. Does a Free Earth Festival ticket include camping? For 2026, standard camping is included with the festival ticket, with toilets and showers available in the campsite. Premium Earth Village accommodation costs extra. The 2027 camping package hasn’t been announced yet, but the festival’s week-long format makes camping a central part of the experience. For more dates, lineups and ticket updates across the calendar, head to the Spacelab Music Festival Guide.