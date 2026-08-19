Creamfields 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Creamfields 2027 is expected to bring four more days of electronic music chaos back to Daresbury, Cheshire from Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29. Those dates haven’t been officially announced yet, but they line up with the festival’s long-running August Bank Holiday Weekend schedule and the way Creamfields has built its calendar for years. If that pattern holds, expect Daresbury to once again turn into several completely different raves happening at the exact same time, with house, techno, trance, drum and bass, hard dance and giant crossover EDM all competing for the weekend. Basically, comfortable shoes remain one of the most underrated Creamfields headliners. ➜ The real story: Creamfields has reached the point where calling it a dance festival feels almost hilariously inadequate. It’s more like somebody dropped an entire electronic music ecosystem into a field in Cheshire and then gave every subgenre its own enormous sound system. The 2027 dates, tickets and lineup are still waiting on official confirmation, so this is the early planning stage rather than the start-refreshing-Ticketmaster stage. The best reference point right now is Creamfields 2026, which runs August 27-30 and marks 20 years since the festival moved to Daresbury. Creamfields 2027 Dates Are Expected for August 26-29 The projected Creamfields 2027 dates are Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29 in Daresbury, Cheshire. These aren’t official yet. The logic is pretty solid, though. Creamfields traditionally takes over the weekend immediately before the Summer Bank Holiday Monday in England and Wales. In 2027, that bank holiday falls on Monday, August 30. Creamfields 2026 follows exactly that pattern by running Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30 ahead of the Monday holiday. The same weekend also puts Creamfields right in the middle of one of the busiest periods on the British festival calendar. You can track more events through Spacelab’s UK Festivals Menu, including other Bank Holiday heavyweights such as Reading Festival and Leeds Festival. Get the latest official information on Creamfields 2027 dates here. Until Creamfields formally announces the next edition, August 26-29 should be treated as the working date range rather than something you tattoo into the group chat. What Could the Creamfields 2027 Lineup Look Like? The Creamfields 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, which means we’re still in prediction territory. That territory is unusually fun with Creamfields because the festival can realistically book almost anybody operating near the top of electronic music. Its recent lineups have stretched from superstar festival EDM and massive house names into techno, hard techno, trance, drum and bass, UK garage, classic rave acts and live electronic music. The 2026 edition makes the point pretty efficiently. Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Disclosure, Fisher, Dom Dolla, Underworld, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Sonny Fodera, Becky Hill, Faithless, Gorgon City and Fatboy Slim all appear across the programme. You can dig into that edition in the Spacelab Creamfields 2026 guide. For 2027, the early Spacelab prediction pool starts with Fred again.., David Guetta, Skrillex, Charlotte de Witte and Chase & Status. That isn’t a leak and none of those artists has been confirmed. It’s an early read based on current dance-music momentum, Creamfields’ booking history and the kinds of major artists that would make sense when the festival starts building its next giant poster. Fred again.. sits right at the intersection of UK electronic culture and festival-scale popularity. David Guetta is basically part of the Creamfields extended family at this point, while Skrillex would instantly give the weekend one of its biggest crossover electronic bookings. Charlotte de Witte fits the festival’s increasingly serious techno side, and Chase & Status would make a lot of sense while drum and bass continues enjoying its extremely deserved main-stage era. There’s also a very long second tier of completely believable possibilities: Anyma, Chris Lake, Sara Landry, Sub Focus, Dimension, Mau P, Eric Prydz, Above & Beyond, Hardwell, Adam Beyer and plenty more. That’s the nice thing about predicting Creamfields. The shortlist becomes ridiculous almost immediately. For a look at how the booking mix has shifted recently, the Creamfields 2025 guide is another useful comparison. Get official lineup announcements from the Creamfields lineup page. Creamfields 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Creamfields 2027 tickets haven’t officially gone on sale yet, and Creamfields hasn’t announced 2027 prices. That means the useful move right now is looking at 2026 prices as a baseline instead of pretending we already know what the next ticket drop will cost. For 2026, Standard four-day camping was priced at £290 plus a £20 booking fee. Bronze four-day camping was £330 plus £20, Silver was £360 plus £20 and Gold was £430 plus £20. Standard three-day camping was £270 plus a £20 fee, while Standard two-day Saturday and Sunday camping was £240 plus £20. If you’re staying off-site, 2026 Standard three-day non-camping admission was £275 plus a £20 booking fee. Standard Friday and Saturday non-camping was £180 plus £18, while Saturday and Sunday was £200 plus £20. Individual Standard day tickets were £75 plus £10.75 for Friday, then £125 plus £14.25 for both Saturday and Sunday. Gold tickets cost more but add access to the festival’s hospitality areas and, on applicable camping tickets, extras including complimentary food and parking. The camping hierarchy matters too. Standard, Bronze, Silver and Gold aren’t just different names for the same field. Your camping access is tied to the level on your ticket, while upgraded categories add facilities and benefits. Creamfields also has Dreamfields and Pre-Pitch accommodation for people who’d prefer their festival weekend to involve fewer negotiations with a tent bag at midnight. One thing is already obvious from 2026: the bigger camping and multi-day categories can disappear well before the festival arrives. So when 2027 tickets do launch, waiting around for everyone in the group chat to reach a unanimous constitutional agreement probably won’t be the strongest strategy. Get current ticket information from the official Creamfields tickets page. Creamfields Is Basically Several Festivals Hiding Inside One Festival The biggest thing separating Creamfields from a generic giant EDM festival is how many different electronic music environments it builds across the site. Arc handles huge open-air moments. Apex gives the festival a giant enclosed arena feel. Steel Yard has become one of Creamfields’ signature spaces, while HALO, Teletech, Nation, The Forest, Sub_Aural and various hosted areas can pull the weekend much deeper into individual scenes. That’s how one festival can comfortably move between Calvin Harris, Underworld, Andy C, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox and Swedish House Mafia without looking like somebody accidentally combined six unrelated event posters. You can spend an hour in huge hands-in-the-air festival mode, walk for a few minutes and suddenly feel like you’ve entered a techno warehouse, a trance night or a drum and bass rave. The dangerous part is deciding you’re going to casually check out one more stage before meeting your friends. That is how people disappear for three hours. Creamfields is also strictly an 18-and-over festival and operates a Challenge 21 policy, so valid photo identification isn’t optional planning material. Why Creamfields Still Matters Nearly 30 Years Later Creamfields started in 1998 as an extension of Liverpool club institution Cream. The first festival happened in Winchester, moved to Liverpool in 1999 and eventually settled at Daresbury in 2006. What began as a one-day event has grown into a four-day electronic music marathon with tens of thousands of people moving between enormous stages, arenas, campsites and what increasingly feels like a temporary city built around club culture. Its longevity makes more sense when you look at how electronic music has changed around it. Superclubs exploded and faded. Mainstream EDM became gigantic. Tech house took over festival stages. Hard techno started going faster. Drum and bass came roaring back into massive spaces. Trance kept refusing to die, because apparently trance never received the memo that it was supposed to. Creamfields just kept absorbing all of it. That flexibility is probably its biggest strength. Creamfields isn’t married to one narrow definition of dance music. It’s married to the broader idea of building very large places where people can dance to it. You can find more events around Britain in the Spacelab UK Festivals Menu, or head to the Europe Festival Menu for festivals across the wider European circuit. FAQs For more upcoming festivals, dates, ticket information and lineup updates, head to the main Spacelab Music Festival Guide. When is Creamfields 2027? Creamfields 2027 is expected to take place Thursday, August 26 through Sunday, August 29 in Daresbury, Cheshire. These dates are projected from the festival’s established August Bank Holiday Weekend schedule and haven’t been officially confirmed yet. Where will Creamfields 2027 take place? Creamfields is expected to return to Daresbury, Cheshire in North West England, between Liverpool and Manchester. The festival has been based in Daresbury since 2006. Who is playing Creamfields 2027? The Creamfields 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Early Spacelab predictions include Fred again.., David Guetta, Skrillex, Charlotte de Witte and Chase & Status, but none of those names is officially confirmed. How much are Creamfields 2027 tickets? Official Creamfields 2027 prices haven’t been announced. As a reference point, 2026 Standard four-day camping was £290 plus a £20 booking fee. Four-day Bronze was £330 plus £20, Silver was £360 plus £20 and Gold was £430 plus £20. Is Creamfields an 18+ festival? Yes. Creamfields is strictly for people aged 18 and over and operates a Challenge 21 policy, so festivalgoers should bring an accepted form of valid photo ID.