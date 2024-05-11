Hangout Fest 2025 is a festival from AEG Presents that has great Indie Rock, Hip-Hop and Electronic Music. You can soak up the sun while you listen to great music on a great beach in the Gulf of Mexico at Hangout Fest! Check back for updates.

The expected dates are May 16 - 17, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.The location is on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The Hangout Fest 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing.

Hit the Hangout Fest 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Hangout Fest map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

Hangout Fest also has a lot of things to do in addition to music, which you can learn more about below.

Music isn't all Hangout Fest has to offer though ... there's things you'll find at most big festivals these days like yoga, tantalizing food options to trigger your bliss index, art and more. There's VIP pools where you can see the Main Stage + hammocks on the beach!

Check out Hammock Beach to chill, Malibu Beach House will have DJs, The Roller Disco promises to be gaffe-prone fun, Monster HangoutFest Beach Club combines pool action with live DJs, and there's even a tropical spa to recharge & rejuvenate. If you can't get relaxed at Hangout Fest you just aren't trying!

The previous Hangout Fest lineup had Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Dominic Fike, Renée Rapp, Jessie Murph, Alison Wonderland, Doechii, Nelly, Dom Dolla, Subtronics, and more.

Hangout Fest is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Coachella, Portola Music Fest and Cruel World. If you like Hangout, you can also try Ultra Music Festival.

Hangout Fest also has tantalizing food, yoga, DJs at Malibu Beach House, DJs at Monster HangoutFest Beach Club and more

Hangout Fest 2025 Schedule

The Hangout Fest schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.