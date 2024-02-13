HARD Summer in Los Angeles provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with Trap Music, House, Dubstep, Future Bass, Hip Hop and more. HARD Summer 2024 is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events. It usually exceeds people's expectations in terms of quality.

The CONFIRMED Hard Summer 2024 dates are August 3 - 4. For the first time, HARD Summer will be located at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 16 at 10:00 AM PST. Check back for updates and access to passes!

Hard Summer 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Hard Summer ticket prices section below for access to passes:

The HARD Summer lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the HARD Summer 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who's perfoming. Check back for updates.

The LA electronic music scene encompasses a wide variety of styles and genres, including house, techno, dubstep, and more, which is what Hard Summer is about.

Hard Summer usually has five stages. With the new location at Hollywood Park tho, there could possibly be room for more stages or bigger stages. More than 100 acts will be performing over the weekend.

Since its inaugural event in 2008, HARD Summer has become a cornerstone of the SoCal festival scene, consistently getting bigger with a distinct approach to blending multiple music genres and Y2K style.

It’s emerged as the biggest electronic music festival in Los Angeles, cementing its status as legendary.

The previous HARD Summer lineup had Skrillex b2b Four Tet, Kaskade b2b John Summit, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, Diplo b2b BLOND:ISH, Dillon Francis, Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Ludacris, Bicep (Live), Giolì & Assia, Oliver Tree, Fat Joe, Gorgon City, and more..

The Hard Summer schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced. Chack back for updates.