Just Like Heaven 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Just Like Heaven 2027 looks like it’s heading back to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for one gloriously overstuffed day of indie rock, alternative anthems and dance-floor nostalgia. There’s one important asterisk: Goldenvoice hasn’t announced the official 2027 date, tickets or lineup yet. Based on the official 2026 edition landing on Saturday, August 22, our calendar projection puts Just Like Heaven 2027 on Saturday, August 21. That would mean another single-day trip through the songs that made the blog-rock era, indie sleaze, electroclash and early streaming years feel like a personality. Expect big guitars, synths that sound like they were rescued from a MySpace page, and at least one reunion that makes everybody text the friend they went to shows with in college. ➜ The real story: Just Like Heaven isn’t trying to recreate some generic greatest-hits festival. It’s building a very specific emotional time machine, then giving everybody a full day to dance inside it. The last edition made the formula obvious. The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem led a bill that also included TV Girl, Chromeo, Feist, The Rapture, Twin Peaks, Matt and Kim, This Is Lorelei, STRFKR, Whitney, Dayglow and more. That’s less a playlist than a group chat where everyone somehow still has the same old iPod. Here’s what we know, what we’re projecting and what’s still floating somewhere between a Goldenvoice planning meeting and a fan’s extremely confident Reddit comment. Just Like Heaven 2027 Date Is Projected for Saturday, August 21 The official 2026 festival took place on Saturday, August 22 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Since that date landed on a Saturday, the most natural 2027 projection is Saturday, August 21. That date is an estimate, not an announcement. Goldenvoice may keep the same late-summer Saturday pattern, but the promoter could move the event if the broader Southern California festival calendar or venue schedule changes. The 2026 event opened its gates at noon and ran toward an 11 p.m. curfew. It was an all-ages show, although the Clubhouse area was 21 and over. Those details are a useful guide for planning, but they’ll need to be confirmed again for 2027. Get the latest on the Just Like Heaven 2027 dates. The setting is part of the appeal. Brookside’s green hills and Rose Bowl backdrop make the festival feel more like a very stylish neighborhood reunion than a giant desert production, even when the stage schedule gets packed. What Kind of Music Will the Just Like Heaven 2027 Lineup Feature? Just Like Heaven lives in the overlap between indie rock, alternative pop, post-punk, dance music and the kind of songs that instantly reveal what year somebody graduated from college. The festival has made room for guitar bands, electronic acts, cult favorites, major reunions and artists who still sound exactly right at sunset. It’s nostalgic, but it isn’t frozen in amber. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Our early unconfirmed lineup favorites are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Interpol, MGMT and The Killers, based on the festival’s past booking style and the enormous pool of 2000s-era artists who can still turn a Pasadena lawn into a dance floor. That prediction list isn’t a leak, and none of those artists are confirmed. It’s simply the five-name board we’d keep watching while the real poster stays locked away. Just Like Heaven has already shown that it likes a strong emotional hook. The 2023 edition gave MGMT a special performance of Oracular Spectacular in full, while the 2025 festival brought Rilo Kiley back together for its first performance since 2008. A rare set, reunion or album anniversary is always in play here. Get the latest on the Just Like Heaven 2027 lineup. For a wider Southern California festival comparison, you can also browse our Coachella 2027 guide. Coachella is the sprawling desert blockbuster. Just Like Heaven is the sharply curated throwback where the bands you loved in 2007 get to be the whole point. Just Like Heaven 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices Official 2027 passes aren’t on sale yet, so there aren’t any confirmed 2027 prices to report. The best benchmark is the official 2026 pass structure, which is likely to give fans a reasonable idea of how the next sale could be organized. In 2026, General Admission started at $209 for Tier 1, then moved through $229 and $239 before reaching $249 for Tier 4. The official site said service fees were included, although applicable taxes and shipping could still be added at checkout. The 2026 GA pass covered entry to the one-day festival, all GA areas, food and beverage vendors and all stages. A GA 4-Pack was also available, with the displayed price multiplied by four. VIP started at $439 and moved to $459. VIP included dedicated entry lanes, expanded areas near both stages, shade, exclusive food and beverage options, air-conditioned restrooms and a complimentary general parking pass. Clubhouse was the top tier at $699. It was limited to guests 21 and over and included access to an indoor, air-conditioned lounge, upgraded amenities, complimentary snacks and beverages, and upfront viewing areas at both stages while capacity allowed. The festival also offered payment plans, so the smartest move for 2027 will probably be registering early and buying as soon as the first sale opens. Just Like Heaven’s own pass page is the place to verify the actual tiers, fees and inventory when the new sale goes live. Get the latest on Just Like Heaven 2027 tickets and passes. Kids 10 and under were free in 2026 with a ticketed adult, but that policy can change. The festival was also cashless, had no ins and outs, and required mobile passes through AXS, so keeping your phone charged was not optional. Why Just Like Heaven Feels Like a Festival and a Reunion at the Same Time The trick is curation. Just Like Heaven doesn’t need five giant stages and 150 acts to make the day feel full. It needs the right band to start a memory, the right dance set to keep the afternoon moving and one late-day performance that makes everybody realize they’ve been singing along for an hour. It’s also one of the rare festivals where the crowd tends to arrive with a shared history. People aren’t only chasing the newest buzz. They’re showing up for the song that played in their first apartment, the band they saw at a 300-capacity club, or the album that made a bad year feel slightly more cinematic. Brookside at the Rose Bowl gives that feeling room to breathe. The green space, the Pasadena hills and the compact one-day format make it easy to move between stages without turning your schedule into a military operation. It’s still hot, tickets still climb as tiers disappear and your feet will eventually file a formal complaint. But when the right guitar riff hits during golden hour, Just Like Heaven makes nostalgia feel less like looking backward and more like getting the band back together. FAQs When is Just Like Heaven 2027? The projected date is Saturday, August 21, 2027, based on the official 2026 event date of Saturday, August 22. Goldenvoice hasn’t officially announced the 2027 date yet. Where will Just Like Heaven 2027 take place? The expected venue is Brookside at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, California 91103. The 2026 edition took place there, but the 2027 venue should be confirmed with the official announcement. How much will Just Like Heaven 2027 tickets cost? 2027 prices haven’t been announced. As a 2026 benchmark, GA ranged from $209 to $249, VIP ranged from $439 to $459, and Clubhouse was $699 before any applicable taxes and shipping. For more dates and destinations, browse Spacelab’s Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals USA pages, then jump into the main Spacelab music festival guide.