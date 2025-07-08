Longitude Festival returns to be one of the biggest festivals of the summer. Longitude Festival 2025 has a lineup heavy with Hip-Hop, Electronic and Pop Music.

The expected Longitude Festival 2025 dates are June 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates. It's location is Marlay Park in Dublin.

The Longitude Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the Longitude Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

Spread over multiple stages, Longitude Festival offers an impressive lineup of renowned international artists and emerging talents, so it’s a captivating experience. The festival curates a dynamic mix of genres which guarantees an eclectic program. It’s the counterpart to the Latitude Festival.

The previous Longitude Festival lineup had Central Cee, Becky Hill, Belters Only, blk., Joel Corry, Jazzy, Route 94, D.O.D., Jen Payne, Newera, Evan McGee, Hykken, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Sonny Fodera, D-Block Europe, Obskür, Kenya Grace, Cassö, Daire, Camrinwatson, Datsko, Shona Brophy.

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by someone 18 and over. You must carry a photo ID.