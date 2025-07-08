     
 
Spacelab
Shim Shim
Longitude Festival 2025

Longitude Festival 2025

DATES: June 28 - 30

LOCATION: Dublin, Ireland, Europe
 

Longitude Festival returns to be one of the biggest festivals of the summer. Longitude Festival 2025 has a lineup heavy with Hip-Hop, Electronic and Pop Music.

 

 

Longitude Festival DATES AND LOCATION

 

The expected Longitude Festival 2025 dates are June 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates. It's location is Marlay Park  in Dublin.

 

 

Longitude Festival Lineup

 

The Longitude Festival 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

Longitude Festival Tickets

 

Hit the Longitude Festival 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:

 

Longitude Festival 2025

 

Spread over multiple stages, Longitude Festival offers an impressive lineup of renowned international artists and emerging talents, so it’s a captivating experience. The festival curates a dynamic mix of genres which guarantees an eclectic program. It’s the counterpart to the Latitude Festival.

 

The previous Longitude Festival lineup had Central Cee, Becky Hill, Belters Only, blk., Joel Corry, Jazzy, Route 94, D.O.D., Jen Payne, Newera, Evan McGee, Hykken, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Sonny Fodera, D-Block Europe, Obskür, Kenya Grace, Cassö, Daire, Camrinwatson, Datsko, Shona Brophy.

 

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by someone 18 and over. You must carry a photo ID.

 

 

 

  • 2-Day Weekend Ticket: This ticket grants access to both Saturday and Sunday performances.

     

  • 2-Day Weekend VIP Ticket: The VIP ticket provides additional amenities and access for both days.

  • Single Day Tickets:

    • Saturday Single Day Ticket: Provides access to Saturday's performances.

    • Sunday Single Day Ticket: This allows entry to Sunday's lineup.

    • Single Day VIP Tickets: Both Saturday and Sunday VIP tickets offer extra perks and amenities.

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

What Is The Longitude Festival 2025 Location?

 

Longitude Festival is located at Marlay Park in Dublin, Ireland.

 

 

 

 

What are the Longitude Festival 2025 dates?

 

The expected Longitude Festival dates are June 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

 

 

 

Longitude Festival 2025 Schedule

 

The Longitude Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Longitude Festival 2025 Lineup

 

The Longitude Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
