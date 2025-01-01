MUTEK Montréal 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

MUTEK Montréal 2027 is expected to return to downtown Montréal for six days and nights from August 24–29, based on the festival’s current late-August Tuesday-to-Sunday format. If that projection holds, the 28th edition will once again turn the Quartier des spectacles into a moving circuit of electronic music, immersive visuals, experimental sound and late-night dance floors. The official 2027 dates, lineup and ticket sale haven’t been announced yet, so this is still the part of the year where the calendar is clearer than the artist poster. That’s not exactly a problem with MUTEK. Half the appeal is discovering somebody you didn’t know you needed to see until they’re bending sound, light and a very expensive projection system into something that makes normal concerts feel strangely flat. ➜ The real story: MUTEK isn’t trying to win the summer-festival arms race with the biggest headliner font. It’s building the electronic-music equivalent of a beautifully weird laboratory, then giving you six nights to wander through the experiments. The 2026 edition runs August 25–30 with nearly 120 artists from 28 countries, spread across free outdoor shows, immersive audiovisual performances, concert-hall listening sessions and club-focused nights. That gives us a strong blueprint for what 2027 could look like even though the next edition is still officially under wraps. For the bigger picture, browse Music Festivals 2027 and Music Festivals Canada. MUTEK Montréal 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 24–29 The expected MUTEK Montréal 2027 dates are Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, August 29. Those dates aren’t official yet, but they follow directly from the six-day Tuesday-to-Sunday structure used in 2025 and 2026. MUTEK 2026 runs August 25–30, while the 2025 edition ran August 19–24. The festival has settled into a late-August rhythm, which makes August 24–29 the cleanest projection for 2027 unless MUTEK changes its format. Recent editions have centered on Montréal’s Quartier des spectacles, where the festival can shift from an outdoor public stage to a black-box performance, a concert hall, an immersive dome or a full dance floor without shipping everyone to a field outside the city. For 2026, MUTEK is using Esplanade Tranquille, the Society for Arts and Technology [SAT], MTELUS, Maison symphonique and the Grands Ballets’ Studio-Theatre. The exact 2027 venue list hasn’t been announced, so those rooms should be treated as the current model rather than locked-in 2027 locations. Get the latest on MUTEK Montréal 2027 dates here. The nice part of this format is that MUTEK feels like a festival built into the city instead of dropped on top of it. You can catch a free set outside, walk a few blocks for an audiovisual performance, then end up in a room where the bass is doing suspicious things to your rib cage. What Kind of Music Will the MUTEK Montréal 2027 Lineup Feature? MUTEK lives in the space where electronic music, digital art and audiovisual performance keep borrowing each other’s tools. Techno, ambient, experimental electronics, bass music, electroacoustic composition, live coding, modular synthesis, left-field club music and immersive media can all show up in the same week. The festival’s current structure moves through five main series: Expérience for free outdoor programming, Nocturne for late-night experimental and club sounds, Métropolis for bigger dance-floor energy, X/Visions for large-scale listening and audiovisual work, and Play for more intimate hybrid performance. The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced, and there isn’t a credible rumor market yet. The early Spacelab watchlist is Ryoji Ikeda, Caterina Barbieri, Max Cooper, Tim Hecker and Alva Noto, in that order. These are predictions based on MUTEK’s long-running relationship with ambitious electronic and audiovisual work, not confirmed bookings. That’s the useful way to think about MUTEK predictions anyway. This festival is less about guessing three obvious arena headliners and more about watching which artists are currently doing something genuinely new with sound, space, visuals or technology. The 2026 lineup shows the range. Jeff Mills, Rival Consoles, Ben UFO, A Guy Called Gerald, Matthew Herbert, Barker, Kali Malone, Fennesz, JakoJako, Polygonia, Zora Jones and Voices From The Lake are all part of an edition that stretches from Detroit techno history to immersive composition and experimental club music. If you want the more straight-ahead house-and-techno side of the festival world, the CRSSD Festival 2027 guide is a useful companion. MUTEK tends to get stranger, more visual and more interested in live performance as an art form. Get the latest official artist announcements from the MUTEK Montréal 2027 lineup. MUTEK Montréal 2027 Tickets and Expected Prices MUTEK Montréal 2027 tickets haven’t gone on sale yet, and there are no official 2027 prices. The best guide right now is the very detailed pricing ladder MUTEK used for 2026. The 2026 Festival Passport started at CAD $230 in a limited release, then moved to $250 at year-end, $270 during a flash sale, $320 after the first program announcement, $350 after the next announcement and $380 for the final festival-week price. The Weekend Pass followed the same basic idea: CAD $180 at year-end, $200 during the flash sale, $235 after the first announcement, $255 after the second announcement and $275 at the final price. By festival week in 2026, the Festival + Forum Passport is CAD $530. The Friday Pass sold out, while the Saturday Pass is CAD $120. Individual paid events are generally much cheaper, with Play programs at CAD $25, Nocturne events around $40–$45, X/Visions at $45 and Métropolis at $50. Prices are in Canadian dollars, and MUTEK notes that taxes and service fees are extra. The 2026 structure also includes 15% discounts for students and qualifying groups of four or more. One important MUTEK detail: a festival pass doesn’t necessarily mean you can stroll into every room five minutes before showtime. Capacity can be limited, and pass holders may be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s also a big free component. The 2026 Expérience series at Esplanade Tranquille runs every day of the festival and is open to the public, which means you can get a real slice of MUTEK without buying the full passport. For 2027, expect another tiered release where buying early is the cheaper move. That’s an expectation based on 2026, not an announced 2027 ticket policy. Get the latest on MUTEK Montréal 2027 tickets here. Why MUTEK Montréal Feels Like the Future Arrived Early MUTEK started in Montréal in 2000 and built its identity around electronic music and digital creativity before every festival on Earth suddenly needed an immersive art installation and a futurist vocabulary. The organization is a not-for-profit, and its programming has always leaned toward discovery, experimentation and live work. Even the name points in that direction: MUTEK has explained that the “MU” consciously refers to mutation, which is a pretty accurate description of what happens when this festival is operating at full strength. The Montréal edition is also the center of a wider international MUTEK network, but the hometown version has a special advantage. It can use the city itself as part of the experience, moving between public space, theaters, clubs, domes and concert halls instead of forcing everything into one giant site. That makes the week feel surprisingly flexible. You can go very deep on experimental sound design, spend the night dancing, catch free outdoor programming, or treat the whole thing like a crash course in where electronic music and digital art are heading next. For more late-summer options and 2027 planning, keep the main Spacelab Music Festival Guide handy. MUTEK is the pick when you want a festival that feels less like a giant playlist and more like somebody opened a portal between a club, a gallery, a research lab and Montréal at night. FAQs When is MUTEK Montréal 2027? MUTEK Montréal 2027 is projected for August 24–29, 2027, based on the festival’s current late-August Tuesday-to-Sunday format. The official 2027 dates haven’t been announced yet. Where will MUTEK Montréal 2027 take place? MUTEK is expected to return to Montréal’s Quartier des spectacles. The exact 2027 venues haven’t been announced. The 2026 edition uses Esplanade Tranquille, SAT, MTELUS, Maison symphonique and the Grands Ballets’ Studio-Theatre. How much are MUTEK Montréal 2027 tickets? Official 2027 ticket prices haven’t been announced. For reference, the 2026 Festival Passport ranged from CAD $230 in its earliest limited phase to CAD $380 at the final price, while the Weekend Pass ranged from CAD $180 to $275 before taxes and service fees. Is the MUTEK Montréal 2027 lineup out? No. The official MUTEK Montréal 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Early Spacelab predictions include Ryoji Ikeda, Caterina Barbieri, Max Cooper, Tim Hecker and Alva Noto, but none of those names should be treated as confirmed.